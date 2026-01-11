America's 5 Best Cities For Escaping Inflation Through 2026, According To Statistics

It's perhaps the most under-appreciated ritual in travel. You check in, unpack your suitcase, head out to a shop, then start looking at sticker prices, comparing them to costs at home. It's a seemingly benign act of discovery nearly all travelers practice (it's much less depressing than the sticker shock of seeing flights getting more and more expensive). Yet in the post-pandemic era, those early price comparisons can forecast how a trip is going to go, with inflation hitting the country unevenly over the last five years. Whether you're visiting a scenic location along a coastline or an unsung beauty with Midwest charm, nothing wrecks your itinerary faster than a destination that unexpectedly trounces your budget. Fortunately, statistics show that there are five American cities where travelers can escape inflation in 2026.

The rising costs of consumer goods across nearly all segments of the economy have been a recurring theme for economic analysts, though things have slowed significantly since 2021's dizzying 7% inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics most recently pegged inflation at 2.7% over the last year ending in October.

The rise in prices spread unevenly around the country, though, with cities bookending the continent making up a majority of America's worst cities for inflation, and the champion somewhere in the middle (hello, Denver). But the opposite is also true. Some cities have weathered inflation with relative ease, according to data compiled by the personal finance site WalletHub. While the analysis compares inflation across two time periods, it paints an accurate picture of inflation's scattershot spread across the country. Only Florida has two cities ranked in the top five, while the rest of the names may come as a surprise.