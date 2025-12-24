Texas' 5 Best Local Places To Get Lunch For $10 Or Under In Houston

While most people associate Cajun culture with Louisiana, the "Cajun zone" also spills across state lines into the scenic, underrated piney woods and bayous of East Texas. This means Houston is the perfect spot to scratch your itch for iconic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and crawfish étouffée. However, Cajun food isn't always cheap, which doesn't make it an attractive option as everyday lunch fare.

That said, it is possible to dive into the whirlwind of fiery and piquant flavors that Cajun food delivers without breaking the bank at Ragin' Cajun. This Houston institution has been serving up deliciousness from the bayou since 1974 and has kept at least one menu item affordable all these years: Red beans and rice with sausage. At the Richmond branch (4302 Richmond Ave.), a cup will run you $6, while a bowl comes in at an even $10. The Spring branch (1725 Wirt Rd.) is a dollar cheaper for both, making it well worth the drive.

While the red beans and rice with sausage may be the best bang for your buck at Ragin' Cajun, you can also get cups of gumbo (shrimp or chicken), jambalaya, or crawfish étouffée for under $10, as well as two 10-buck salads: the R.C. house salad and the Caesar (add-ons extra).