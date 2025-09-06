These Top Three Affordable Destinations For Fall 2025 Promise A Festive Getaway With Record Low Fares

Asheville, North Carolina, was named the top fall foliage destination in Dollar Flight Club's fall 2025 travel report, as well as the most affordable domestic destination for the season. According to the company's research, the average price of a roundtrip flight to Asheville is only $170. Once in town, tourists can expect to be surrounded by the season's most vivid colors when they visit the city, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, from the end of September into early November.

One of the best places to do so is at The North Carolina Arboretum. The 434-acre site, situated in the Pisgah National Forest, has everything from a Bonsai Exhibition Garden to an assortment of trails for novice and expert hikers alike. There is no admission fee, although you do have to pay for parking. On that note, it's also worth factoring a car rental into your budget so you can explore the best of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Better yet, you can even drive from Asheville to the North Carolina Arboretum along this iconic road. Glistening in red, green, and yellow hues, the Blue Ridge Parkway somehow looks even livelier in the fall. That said, at the time of this writing, there are several road closures due to damage from Hurricane Helene in 2024. Before hitting the road, check the National Park Service's official website for traffic restrictions and updates.

As for additional savings on your trip, look into staying at an Airbnb, instead of a hotel, where you can book a five-night stay for under $700. Food-wise, you'll find plenty of cheap eats in town, including The Soda Fountain, at Woolworth Walk, in downtown Asheville. Established in 1938, the quirky diner brings old school vibes to life.