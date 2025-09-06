These Top Three Affordable Destinations For Fall 2025 Promise A Festive Getaway With Record Low Fares
If your summer vacation plans didn't pan out, no problem — there's always fall. Traveling during autumn has its benefits, especially if you're on a budget. A summertime trip can come at an overwhelmingly high cost, and your time off should be focused on savoring every moment, not financial anxiety. Using 500,000 airfare data points, as well as other sources like Skyscanner and Kiwi, a fall 2025 travel report published by Dollar Flight Club revealed 10 affordable domestic destinations for the season. However, the top three, all located in the South, are sure to unlock even more savings. These top contenders are Asheville (North Carolina), Miami (Florida), and Austin (Texas).
While they may not be exactly what comes to mind when you think of a quintessential fall getaway, they are sure to provide visitors with festive experiences and, most importantly, low airfares. In fact, Dollar Flight Club states that, on average, you should be able to find roundtrip flights for these three cities for $210 or less starting from early September into early November. That said, if you're set on a fall trip, you'll want to book flights as soon as possible, and consider flying midweek (ideally on a Tuesday or Wednesday) for the best deals. Because whether your goal is to see colorful foliage, spend some time on the beach, or enjoy spooky season to its fullest, you'll be happy to hear that one of these three cities is likely a good fit for your autumn retreat.
Asheville, North Carolina, offers a colorful fall getaway
Asheville, North Carolina, was named the top fall foliage destination in Dollar Flight Club's fall 2025 travel report, as well as the most affordable domestic destination for the season. According to the company's research, the average price of a roundtrip flight to Asheville is only $170. Once in town, tourists can expect to be surrounded by the season's most vivid colors when they visit the city, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, from the end of September into early November.
One of the best places to do so is at The North Carolina Arboretum. The 434-acre site, situated in the Pisgah National Forest, has everything from a Bonsai Exhibition Garden to an assortment of trails for novice and expert hikers alike. There is no admission fee, although you do have to pay for parking. On that note, it's also worth factoring a car rental into your budget so you can explore the best of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Better yet, you can even drive from Asheville to the North Carolina Arboretum along this iconic road. Glistening in red, green, and yellow hues, the Blue Ridge Parkway somehow looks even livelier in the fall. That said, at the time of this writing, there are several road closures due to damage from Hurricane Helene in 2024. Before hitting the road, check the National Park Service's official website for traffic restrictions and updates.
As for additional savings on your trip, look into staying at an Airbnb, instead of a hotel, where you can book a five-night stay for under $700. Food-wise, you'll find plenty of cheap eats in town, including The Soda Fountain, at Woolworth Walk, in downtown Asheville. Established in 1938, the quirky diner brings old school vibes to life.
This autumn, escape to Miami, Florida
If you're nowhere near the coast and missed out on having a beach day this summer, Dollar Flight Club reported that Miami, Florida, is the second most affordable destination in the country for the season. With the average price of roundtrip flights coming in at $178, it's also possible to find accommodations for just over $100 a night at this time of year — including at The Meridian Miami Beach by Kasa. With a 4.6-star rating on TripAdvisor and located in South Beach, a trendy paradise full of nightlife, coastal hotels, and tasty eats, it's a worthy choice.
Miami has summer energy written all over it, and while you can (and should) spend your days in the ocean, there's much more to do in the 305. That is to say that it's still possible to connect with the essence of fall in Miami. For many, this season is a time to slow down and crack open a book; and, at the annual Miami Book Fair, held from November 16-23 at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, your next read awaits. "There's an abyss of tents featuring books of all genres where you're allowed to stroll and browse for whatever inspires and captivates you," reads a review on Yelp. This weeklong outdoor event also features author talks and food trucks, among other things. There is a small fee to attend, and tickets can be purchased through the event's official website.
Traveling with young children? Take the kiddos to the pumpkin patch at Pinto's Farm, available from late September to late October. With pedal boats and tractor rides, previous visitors agree it's perfect for kids and adults alike. Tickets are required and are available online.
Embrace the Halloween spirit in Austin, Texas
Dollar Flight Club's fall travel report states that the average price of a roundtrip flight to Austin, Texas, is $210. What you might not realize is that Austin goes all out for fall — particularly for Halloween and spooky season. For instance, a number of establishments are known to decorate for the holiday, including Gibson Street Bar. In 2024, this local watering hole featured a "twisted carnival" theme with skeletons, clowns, and other frightening embellishments. Fall in Austin also means you can experience House of Torment, previously named one of the best haunted attractions in the country. This seasonal activity presents themed haunted houses (usually three), where you can expect to have a frighteningly good time.
Plus, there are various other cultural events, such as Viva La Vida from Mexic-Arte Museum. One of the biggest and best Day of the Dead celebrations in America, this year's celebration will take place on October 25 in Downtown Austin and include a parade with cultural performances and lowriders. If you're unfamiliar with this Latin American tradition, attending could be an educational and exciting opportunity. It's also worth mentioning that the Mexic-Arte Museum, primarily displaying works by Mexican and Latino artists, has a low-cost admission fee and is free on Sundays.
Need another budget-friendly attraction? Enjoy Austin's pleasant autumn weather and foliage with a visit to Mayfield Park, a sprawling space with free-range peacocks, lush gardens, and a lovely cottage. Stretch your money further by dining at affordable eateries like Granny's Tacos and Texas Chili Parlor, two popular and top-rated establishments. Additionally, consider accommodations outside of downtown. If you're in the mood to splurge, Austin City Limits — a renowned music festival with some of the world's biggest performers — takes place during the first two weekends of October.