This Iconic City Now Has Europe's Highest Observation Deck With Panoramic Views

Warsaw has officially reached new heights. The Polish capital, a city defined by its resilience and rapid modernization, is now home to the European Union's highest vantage point: Highline Warsaw. Perched atop the multi-purpose Varso Tower in central Warsaw, the observation deck invites visitors to stand roughly 755 feet above trendy Chmielna Street and enjoy panoramic views of the city known as the "Paris of the East."

Located on the 53rd floor, the deck reveals the spatial structure of the capital in 360-degree detail. Gaze east to see the Vistula River snake through a belt of greenery on both sides, or turn west to see the glittering glass facades of the Wola business district and one of the best sunset views in the city. The golden hour, which usually starts about 60 minutes before sunset, illuminates the city layer by layer. Then, as the sun slowly drops behind the horizon, the skyline breaks up the darkness with office lights dotting the night sky.

Before ascending to the clouds, visitors have an opportunity to hear the story of Warsaw's evolution. Video animation tells the tale, from its medieval foundations to its devastation during World War II, leading into modern transformation. In fact, Varso Tower is located at the site of the 63-day Warsaw Uprising of 1944, where the underground resistance fought back during the war. Today, the area is a pedestrian-friendly zone and transit center, with the Varso Tower lobby connecting directly to Warsaw Central Station. It's a great central location for making quick visits to under-the-radar cities like Łódź or Europe's best-preserved medieval center in Kraków.