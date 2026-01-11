This Iconic City Now Has Europe's Highest Observation Deck With Panoramic Views
Warsaw has officially reached new heights. The Polish capital, a city defined by its resilience and rapid modernization, is now home to the European Union's highest vantage point: Highline Warsaw. Perched atop the multi-purpose Varso Tower in central Warsaw, the observation deck invites visitors to stand roughly 755 feet above trendy Chmielna Street and enjoy panoramic views of the city known as the "Paris of the East."
Located on the 53rd floor, the deck reveals the spatial structure of the capital in 360-degree detail. Gaze east to see the Vistula River snake through a belt of greenery on both sides, or turn west to see the glittering glass facades of the Wola business district and one of the best sunset views in the city. The golden hour, which usually starts about 60 minutes before sunset, illuminates the city layer by layer. Then, as the sun slowly drops behind the horizon, the skyline breaks up the darkness with office lights dotting the night sky.
Before ascending to the clouds, visitors have an opportunity to hear the story of Warsaw's evolution. Video animation tells the tale, from its medieval foundations to its devastation during World War II, leading into modern transformation. In fact, Varso Tower is located at the site of the 63-day Warsaw Uprising of 1944, where the underground resistance fought back during the war. Today, the area is a pedestrian-friendly zone and transit center, with the Varso Tower lobby connecting directly to Warsaw Central Station. It's a great central location for making quick visits to under-the-radar cities like Łódź or Europe's best-preserved medieval center in Kraków.
See the Polish capital from new heights
The Highline Warsaw officially opened on September 9, 2025, crowning the new Varso Tower skyscraper that was completed three years earlier. The building claims to be the tallest in the European Union. By comparison, Europe's highest observation deck sits at 1,171 feet and be found at the Lakhta Center in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Meanwhile, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, holds the records for world's highest observation deck at nearly 2,000 feet.
Highline Warsaw's observation deck is also a good place to view the Palace of Culture and Science, whose own observation deck previously offered the city's highest viewpoint. Ironically, the Palace deck today offers a great view of Varso Tower. Nevertheless, the experience doesn't end at the rooftop railing. Head down a few floors to find HighGarden, a rooftop lounge imagined as a garden in the clouds. With the exception of special events like New Year's Eve, the lounge does not accept reservations, but it does offer craft cocktails and a locally-inspired menu with dishes like deer carpaccio, Baltic herring, and premium Antonius caviar made in Poland.
Visitors typically stock up on photos from the observation deck, but for something more, check out the gift shop or the Highline Warsaw AI photo booth for personalized souvenirs. Tickets to the deck are available at the door, but they're much cheaper online. The observation deck is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. It's a perfect place to soak in the magic of Warsaw, recently dubbed one of the top travel destinations for 2026 by The New York Times.