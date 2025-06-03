Poland's Under-The-Radar City Has Eclectic Architecture And Tasty Food For A Unique European Experience
Here's the usual itinerary for a vacation in Poland: Land in Warsaw, the capital city, then take the train to Kraków, Europe's best-preserved medieval center (that's also an affordable dupe for Rome). Spend three days in Poznań, one of its oldest cities, full of markets and castles. Plan a day trip to the picturesque Gdańsk, which is like Amsterdam but with fewer crowds. That's a decent schedule, and you're hitting all the highlights of the country. But what about cities that are so under-the-radar that even locals will be asking, "Really? You're going there?" That's basically Łódź (pronounced "Wootch"), where eclectic Art Nouveau architecture materializes in the form of industrial buildings.
With roots dating back to the 14th century, the city of Łódź experienced rapid growth when it became a textile manufacturing hub in the 19th century. It went from having fewer than 800 residents to 300,000 — by the time WWI had broken out, half a million people called this city their home. Its population comprised Polish, Jewish, German, and Russian people. Unfortunately, the horrors of the Holocaust unfolded, and Nazi Germany established a ghetto in the city and terminated its Jewish population. Nowadays, its former industrial buildings are refurbished as malls and museums. Despite all the changes it has faced, you can still see all parts of its history in the city. Many of their walls and edifices are covered in colorful and inventive murals, turning Łódź into an open-air gallery.
Whether you land in Warsaw or Kraków, getting to Łódź is a breeze, no matter the means of transportation. Taking a FlixBus from the capital can bring you to Łódź in two hours, sometimes in even less time, and tickets cost as little as $12. From Kraków, the bus ride can take as long as five hours, so a train might be more comfortable.
Łódź is a Polish city of contrasting architecture
The people of Łódź are pros when it comes to revitalizing their factories, and Manufaktura is the perfect example. Originally a textile factory building, this red-brick hotspot is now the city mall, featuring stained glass windows and a massive square with restaurants, markets, and entertainment. There's also a merry-go-round, which is a must-ride when you go there. Manufaktura is in the same neighborhood as the Palace of Izrael Poznański, which has been converted into the Museum of Łódź. Textile magnate Izrael Poznański acquired it in the 19th century for both commercial and residential use. Today, a section of the palace boasts a museum, where you can view sculptures, paintings, and more artifacts.
Who would have thought that Piotrkowska, one of the longest commercial streets on the continent, is in this unassuming town? This is where all the cool cafes, restaurants, and bars are located — think of it as the Avenue des Champs-Élysées of Poland. From here, make your way to Muzeum Kinematografii, or the Film Museum in English, which is located in Karol and Anna Scheibler's Palace. Around 30 movies have been shot in this palace, including the Academy Award-nominated "The Promised Land" by Andrzej Wajda. Admire the Kaiserpanorama, underwater camera equipment, celluloids, and more exhibits.
More impressive displays await at the Herbst Palace Museum, which houses a branch of the Museum of Art. The Neo-Renaissance estate allows visitors to tour its opulent living rooms and fancy bedrooms while marveling at the artworks adorning the palace walls — the garden is quite lovely. Swing by the Łódź Botanical Garden too, where over 3,400 species of blooms cover nine different sections. Enjoy a picnic in the Japanese garden, learn about endemic flowers, and soak in the tranquility at the arboretum.
You definitely want to try the food in Łódź
Unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a pickpocket's favorite spot, you don't have to worry about getting robbed in Poland since it has the least amount of pickpocketing in all of Europe. Even when you're in Piotrkowska Street, its most popular area, you're pretty safe. Head to this promenade for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and you'll find more than enough choices for all kinds of cravings. Start your morning at Montag with a rum-soaked raisin pastry roll and a nice cup of coffee. The donuts there are irresistible, too.
For lunch, you can't go wrong with Ato Ramen, as long as you try their special dishes. The ebi coconut is a spicy chicken broth-based bowl of deliciousness, while the K-ramen is made with sweet grilled beef, lemon, and crispy shallots. Don't worry if you're vegan — they have several options for your diet as well. Satisfy your sweet tooth right next door at Licked, an ice cream shop where all your pink dreams come true. Picture half a croissant filled with soft serve, topped with your favorite cookies or berries. Every creation at Licked is unique — you can even ask for Barbie ice cream — and you have to taste it for yourself.
If you want to pet kittens while you sip on herbal tea, check out Herbaciarnia Kocie Oczy — because even a solo traveler needs company sometimes. Niebieskie Migdały is another cool tea room with a cozy and antique interior, almost like you're traveling back in time. And when you finally miss burgers, Whiskey in the Jar is your best bet. Only then will you be ready to head to the next destination in Poland — the vibrant and impressive Malbork Castle is actually the world's largest by land area, about three and a half hours away from Łódź.