Poland's Under-The-Radar City Has Eclectic Architecture And Tasty Food For A Unique European Experience

Here's the usual itinerary for a vacation in Poland: Land in Warsaw, the capital city, then take the train to Kraków, Europe's best-preserved medieval center (that's also an affordable dupe for Rome). Spend three days in Poznań, one of its oldest cities, full of markets and castles. Plan a day trip to the picturesque Gdańsk, which is like Amsterdam but with fewer crowds. That's a decent schedule, and you're hitting all the highlights of the country. But what about cities that are so under-the-radar that even locals will be asking, "Really? You're going there?" That's basically Łódź (pronounced "Wootch"), where eclectic Art Nouveau architecture materializes in the form of industrial buildings.

With roots dating back to the 14th century, the city of Łódź experienced rapid growth when it became a textile manufacturing hub in the 19th century. It went from having fewer than 800 residents to 300,000 — by the time WWI had broken out, half a million people called this city their home. Its population comprised Polish, Jewish, German, and Russian people. Unfortunately, the horrors of the Holocaust unfolded, and Nazi Germany established a ghetto in the city and terminated its Jewish population. Nowadays, its former industrial buildings are refurbished as malls and museums. Despite all the changes it has faced, you can still see all parts of its history in the city. Many of their walls and edifices are covered in colorful and inventive murals, turning Łódź into an open-air gallery.

Whether you land in Warsaw or Kraków, getting to Łódź is a breeze, no matter the means of transportation. Taking a FlixBus from the capital can bring you to Łódź in two hours, sometimes in even less time, and tickets cost as little as $12. From Kraków, the bus ride can take as long as five hours, so a train might be more comfortable.