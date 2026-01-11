South America's Affordable, Walkable City To Retire In Peru Has Stunning Architecture And Views
Peru isn't only a country with unmatched beauty where retirement is "shockingly affordable" — it's also home to some of the most stunning South American islands to visit. So it should come as no surprise that sun-loving retirees are flocking to the country's once-overlooked gems in search of a better quality of life. Most are looking for a place that promises all the conveniences of a big city while also feeling warm and authentic. While Lima may be chaotic and overwhelming for some, Peru's second-largest city stands out as the place that offers the best of both worlds. We're talking, of course, about Arequipa. Home to over 983,000 people, this isn't your average sleepy retirement destination. Still, the low cost of living, walkable layout, and safe atmosphere create the perfect conditions even for those with the highest standards when it comes to picking their next place to call "home."
Getting here is easy. Sure, Arequipa is located pretty far away from Lima (over 628 miles), but Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport, with frequent direct flights from the capital, is right in the city. From here, you can take a direct bus to the center for $4 or grab a taxi for $7 to $9. Again, this is a very walkable city, so most people won't need their own car to get around. You might want to find a way to see all the stunning sights, though, but don't worry – taxis are pretty cheap. Arequipa's climate is as close to idyllic as you can get, too. Temperatures stay at a comfortable 48 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit range, and precipitation is very rare, especially from May to November. If there were ever a place to get your steps in, this is the one.
What makes Arequipa one of Peru's best-value retirement destinations
Given that Peru is one of the five most affordable destinations for retirees in South America, according to experts, it's not easy for a city to stand out for its great-value experiences, yet Arequipa does so seamlessly. A modern one-bedroom apartment near the center usually rents between $245 and $600 per month, with some places (maybe a bit farther away) going for as low as $194 with utilities included. Basic utilities rarely exceed $30, and phone plans typically stay under $15. Groceries are pretty reasonably priced, too, so most people can live comfortably on $700-$900 a month, and couples can get a lot of bang for their buck at $1,200-$1,600.
Arequipa also feels calm, safe, and peaceful, especially compared to Lima. And with its walkable plazas, large pedestrian-friendly areas, and 300 days of sunshine a year, the city encourages you to go out more and move your body. It is worth noting that English isn't widely spoken (aside from most hospitality workers), so it may be worth investing in language lessons to blend in with locals. Alternatively, you can connect with other expats here, all of whom are eager to enjoy a slower pace of life and the strong café culture. Try checking Facebook groups; there's a good chance you'll find someone like-minded.
If you're looking to make longer-term arrangements in Arequipa, consider Peru's rentista visa (passive income visa). The qualifying conditions are pretty straightforward, with the main one being that you have to receive a retirement pension or permanent income from your country.
Arequipa's architecture, volcano views, and unmissable attractions
You'll never struggle with not wanting to go out and explore in Arequipa — not when you're within walking distance of Centro Histórico and its heart, Plaza de Armas. The city's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site where architecture lovers can admire traditional building techniques that utilize white and pink volcanic rock. These are displayed through the archways, walls, vaults, and courtyards. Plaza de Armas, in particular, is completely made of white stone, and surrounding it, you'll find arcades with balconies and colonnades in carved wood. The city's architecture is forever intertwined with its history, so take your time exploring it one building and cobblestone at a time.
Santa Catalina Monastery is a must-see. The 16th-century gem that once served as a cloistered religious community and now gives you the perfect glimpse into colonial-era life in Arequipa is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for just a little over $13, you can explore the stunning monastery that feels like a city within a city. The colors are striking, the grounds are well-maintained, and despite its size and prominence, it never feels crowded or overwhelming. The Basilica Cathedral of Arequipa is another local favorite. It's a massive Catholic cathedral known for its religious importance and stunning artwork. There's even a museum you can take a guided tour of; just keep in mind that photos and videos aren't allowed.
For the most unforgettable views, though, make your way to Yanahuara Viewpoint (a short taxi ride away from the city center). From the sillar arches here, you can see the city and its surreal-looking nearby volcanoes, particularly Misti, Chachani, and Pichu Pichu. The entrance is wheelchair-accessible.