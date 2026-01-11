South America's Affordable, Walkable City To Retire In Peru Has Stunning Architecture And Views

Peru isn't only a country with unmatched beauty where retirement is "shockingly affordable" — it's also home to some of the most stunning South American islands to visit. So it should come as no surprise that sun-loving retirees are flocking to the country's once-overlooked gems in search of a better quality of life. Most are looking for a place that promises all the conveniences of a big city while also feeling warm and authentic. While Lima may be chaotic and overwhelming for some, Peru's second-largest city stands out as the place that offers the best of both worlds. We're talking, of course, about Arequipa. Home to over 983,000 people, this isn't your average sleepy retirement destination. Still, the low cost of living, walkable layout, and safe atmosphere create the perfect conditions even for those with the highest standards when it comes to picking their next place to call "home."

Getting here is easy. Sure, Arequipa is located pretty far away from Lima (over 628 miles), but Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport, with frequent direct flights from the capital, is right in the city. From here, you can take a direct bus to the center for $4 or grab a taxi for $7 to $9. Again, this is a very walkable city, so most people won't need their own car to get around. You might want to find a way to see all the stunning sights, though, but don't worry – taxis are pretty cheap. Arequipa's climate is as close to idyllic as you can get, too. Temperatures stay at a comfortable 48 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit range, and precipitation is very rare, especially from May to November. If there were ever a place to get your steps in, this is the one.