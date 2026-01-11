Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A Grassy Hilltop With Breathtaking Bay And Ocean Views

When it comes to never-forget-me views, San Francisco's Bay Area has you covered. This corner of the West Coast has rock-studded beaches that gaze up at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the salt-washed sea lion coves of Pier 39, and the soaring heights of Grizzly Peak — to name just three. There are also plenty of spots that have incredible San Francisco Bay views you can get without hiking, but those willing to go the extra mile, drive a little, and pull on their trekking boots, should head out to the under-the-radar escape of Windy Hill, where breathtaking panoramas abound.

Officially called the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve, this 1,414-acre section of designated wilderness has a fine location along the famous Skyline Boulevard — a winding, wiggling roadway that weaves along the main ridge of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Dive in to find stands of moss-covered evergreens that merge with exposed meadowlands and grassy hills. You'll also find the hill after which the park is named, a spot that offers seriously spectacular views rolling out west to the Pacific Ocean and all the way east to the summit of Mount Diablo.

What's handy is that there are multiple access points and parking lots for the Windy Hill Preserve. You can get in from the aforementioned Skyline Boulevard or enter via the Portola Valley below. The first option is the scenic route, which takes roughly 40 minutes from San Francisco International Airport and passes through redwood groves and mountains. The second is quicker, taking just 30 minutes from SFO and the same from downtown San Jose.