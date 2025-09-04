California's Soaring Hiking Area Near San Francisco Has Sweeping Ocean Views And Wildflower Walks

The area around the great city of San Francisco has more hiking spots than you can shake a West Coast sourdough at. Where else puts the stunning wildflowers of Northern California's largest state park within driving distance of the world's tallest tree species in Muir Woods? Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz Mountains claim the area to the southwest of the metropolis, offering an epic place to get on the trails. Famously cut-through by the ultra-scenic Route 35, the range is also home to a series of preserves and parks — including the aptly named Skyline Ridge Preserve.

A whopping 2,143 acres of terrain right in the heart of the Santa Cruz peaks, it spills across a patchwork of meadows filled with wildflowers and wind-tussled grasses and of forests of live oak and bay trees. There are hiking paths for all levels. You'll find them weaving through the whole space, and connecting to neighboring reserves in the same mountains, occasionally punctuated by craggy lookout points that offer seriously spectacular views of the fog-mantled California coastline in the distance to the west.

What's fantastic is that all the outdoorsy joys of the Skyline Ridge Preserve are on offer less than 40 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. There's parking at the main entrance along Highway 35, accessible in roughly 45 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, and in just shy of 40 minutes from San Jose Airport. You can also drive up from Highway 1 on the ocean — the trip is about 40 minutes from the under-the-radar getaway of Pescadero.