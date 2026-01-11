Washington's Best Mexican Food Is On The Menu At This Can't-Miss Seattle Hotspot
One of the most scenic cities where you can get mouthwatering Mexican food is Oaxaca, but if you don't want to leave the country, Seattle might be your next best bet. Just a 10-minute drive north of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport lies El Catrin — a place that is a Yelp reviewer's favorite Mexican spot in the Emerald City. With over a 4.6-star rating on the restaurant review site, customers say the meals are flavorful, the staff is friendly, and the place is inviting. In fact, our sister publication, Chowhound, named it the best Mexican restaurant in the state.
The owners, Jared and Noe Velazquez Ayala, have Mexican heritage, as their father is from Puebla — a place where mole is at the culinary epicenter. They use recipes passed down from their family, making the 100-Year-Old Mole and Huarache their frontrunner menu items. Noe Velzaques Ayala even told West Seattle Online that visitors who travel from Mexico say the cuisine at El Catrin is authentic. The kitchen does not use any canned food items; everything is fresh, which is a testament to their loyal customer base and sparkling reviews. Dining at El Catrin is an experience that transports guests to Mexico without ever needing a passport.
Explore El Catrin's favorite menu items and the atmosphere
While most people's usual bucket list destination in Seattle is Pike Place Market — home to Washington's favorite restaurant of 2025 — we urge you to step outside of the tourists' typical itinerary and try an undisputedly delicious meal at El Catrin. About a 15-minute drive south of Pike Place, visitors are raving over the mom-and-pop's enchilada huastecas, sopes, and burrito mojado. Between the tangy salsa verde, perfectly seasoned carne asada, and gooey melted cheese, it's no wonder customers rate it the best Mexican food in Seattle on Uber Eats.
The plates aren't the only part of the story that make this a must-see destination for any Seattle diner. The colorful interior features local artwork and papel picado (traditional art) strung across the ceiling. Patrons can take a seat at warm wooden tables, complemented by friendly customer service. The combination of authentic flavors, vibrant setting, and heartfelt hospitality makes El Catrin truly a can't-miss Seattle hotspot.
