New York's Charming Long Island Village Has Bayfront Parks And Tasty Local Restaurants

You may think of Long Island as the home of the glitzy Hamptons, and slow-paced suburbs where people who work in New York City live. While that is certainly true, it's also full of charming, lively, and uncrowded towns like Northport, and its harbor on the Long Island Sound, and the lovely Montauk with its famous lighthouse. One village you may have heard of is Amityville, and while it might be from the "Amityville Horror" franchise, in reality, it's full of yummy restaurants and Bayfront parks. It's got easy access to New York City on the Long Island Railroad, and it's close to ocean beaches. You can try some kitesurfing lessons, and even enjoy a horror-themed restaurant for brunch.

The best way to get to Amityville is to fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is 25 miles away. However, you can also fly into LaGuardia International Airport, which has recently transformed from a nightmare into one of the best in the country. It's a good idea to have a car, which will also allow you to access Jones and Robert Moses beaches that are less than 20 miles away. However, if you're staying in the city and looking at Amityville as a day trip, you could skip the car and simply take the LIRR from Pennsylvania Station (which you'll hear called Penn Station) to the local stop.