New York's Charming Long Island Village Has Bayfront Parks And Tasty Local Restaurants
You may think of Long Island as the home of the glitzy Hamptons, and slow-paced suburbs where people who work in New York City live. While that is certainly true, it's also full of charming, lively, and uncrowded towns like Northport, and its harbor on the Long Island Sound, and the lovely Montauk with its famous lighthouse. One village you may have heard of is Amityville, and while it might be from the "Amityville Horror" franchise, in reality, it's full of yummy restaurants and Bayfront parks. It's got easy access to New York City on the Long Island Railroad, and it's close to ocean beaches. You can try some kitesurfing lessons, and even enjoy a horror-themed restaurant for brunch.
The best way to get to Amityville is to fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is 25 miles away. However, you can also fly into LaGuardia International Airport, which has recently transformed from a nightmare into one of the best in the country. It's a good idea to have a car, which will also allow you to access Jones and Robert Moses beaches that are less than 20 miles away. However, if you're staying in the city and looking at Amityville as a day trip, you could skip the car and simply take the LIRR from Pennsylvania Station (which you'll hear called Penn Station) to the local stop.
Great eats in Amityville, New York
Amityville has some great and relaxed local restaurants to enjoy, including Toomey's Tavern on the Crik, self-described as "a quiet little drinking village with a fishing problem." This is a great place to take your little ones, as they have a kids' menu. They also have some delicious comfort food like Karli's Loaded Fries, which are covered in mozzarella, green onions, and bacon, or Rich's Beer-Batter Fish Bites with tartar sauce and lemon. They have buffalo chicken wraps, burgers, and lobster rolls, as well as homemade potato chips, French fries, and sweet potato fries. Make sure you save room for fried cheesecake after your meal.
Another spot to try is Brownstone's Coffee, and you're definitely going to want to stop here. Breakfast foods include pancake stacks, strawberry shortcake-stuffed French toast, and a Florentine frittata. For lunch you can get avocado toast, paninis, and sandwiches, as well as salads, and the "chicwich," a house-made crispy fried chicken sandwich with a honey mustard sauce on a brioche bun. You may have to sign up for their waitlist. Another breakfast spot is Cornucopia's Noshery with its gothic-themed feel. You can get all sorts of breakfast items like a croque madame, wraps, French toast, and omelets, or lunch treats like sandwiches, salads, and a middle eastern platter. There is even a large vegan menu with pancakes, wraps, waffles, and more. For dinner, Vittorio's Italian Steakhouse is a staple which is Zagat-rated with great reviews by the New York Times, Newsday, and Long Island Pulse among others. Dinner items include a New York Strip, short ribs with a port wine reduction and polenta, and branzino with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, and white wine.
Enjoying the outdoors in Amityville, New York
Amityville has some wonderful parks on the Great South Bay. Pearsall Park is a smaller one with pretty gardens and a bit of woods to wander around in. It's got a lovely gazebo and a view of the water for the perfect picture spot. However, James A. Caples Memorial Park is a must-visit. Located right on the water, there is lots to do. It's got a softball field, a soccer field, and a playground (above) for kids. There are walking paths, a pond, and it's a prime location for a sunset picnic. The beach is only open to residents; however, if you want to splash in some waves, you're in the right place, as Amityville is close to some of the best beaches near NYC. It's only 10 miles from Jones Beach State Park where you can enjoy miles of sand, two pools, and a lovely boardwalk if you want to stroll by the ocean. It's a popular place, though if you're looking for something a little quieter, you're 17 miles from Robert Moses State Park, another ocean beach with snack bars and soft sand.
If you love the water, you might want to check out the NY Kite Center, where you can learn to do some kiteboarding. They have access to shallow water where you can try out this sport, and they sell equipment as well. You can call or email them to schedule an appointment as they don't do walk-ins. After your outdoor adventures, you can do some shopping for souvenirs and gifts at Thistle and That or enjoy a New Age vibe at Amityville Apothecary, so you can head back to NYC with a relaxed body and mind.