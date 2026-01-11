This Adults-Only Wellness Resort In Mexico's Wine Country Has Private Villas, A Spa, And Farm-To-Table Dining
When you think of a getaway to Mexico's Baja California, you likely imagine beautiful beaches or the vibrant nightlife of Los Cabos — but this diverse peninsula offers visitors more than just laying on the sand during the day and partying at night. Baja California is home to Valle de Guadalupe, known as 'the Napa Valley of Mexico,' one of the oldest wine regions in North America. Here in the heart of the Valle, travelers seeking an upscale boutique resort experience far from the crowds can escape to Montevalle Resort and Spa, a unique adults-only property where wellness, fine wine, and farm-to-table dining will have you feeling like your best self.
Set amidst relaxing natural surroundings, Montevalle is a quiet respite from daily life. Guests stay in one of 14 private villas with a balcony and wall of windows overlooking the 25-acre property – a picturesque setting dotted with boulders and surrounded by fragrant lavender fields and groves of olive trees, set against an expansive desert horizon. Opened in 2023 by Dr. Carlos Bautista, who focuses on holistic healing and alternative medicine, every aspect of Montevalle was conceived as "a holistic retreat for body, mind, and spirit."
Located in northern Baja California, Montevalle is about a 45-minute drive inland from the coastal city of Ensenada and about 2.5 hours from San Diego International Airport. If you don't want to drive across the border yourself, the resort can arrange a shuttle service from the airport. The private villas start at $212 a night (plus taxes) — a bargain for luxury accommodations decorated with natural wood and stone, and designed to have a relaxing effect on guests.
Wellness and activities at Montevalle Resort and Spa
Montevalle Resort and Spa combines state of the art wellness methods like stem cell therapy with timeless relaxation techniques such as yoga and massage, all set in spaces that integrate the natural surroundings with murals, floor to ceiling windows, and earth tones. Traditional Swedish massage and foot reflexology are offered alongside innovative wine therapy massage tailored to tighten skin and combat aging. Intravenous infusions administered by skilled technical staff boast benefits ranging from detox and increased energy to weight loss and immune boosting.
There's also a large, light-filled yoga/meditation space decorated with massive dreamcatchers. Throughout the year, Montevalle hosts curated wellness retreats: In 2026, for example, there's a Valentine's weekend retreat for couples and a full moon women's retreat in April. There are three different wellness packages for overnight guests with prices starting at $180. Day guests can also book a one day wellness package for $450.
Other wellness experiences include a meditation labyrinth designed to give guests a mental reset through walking meditation — the labyrinth itself is surrounded by the swirling patterns of red and white stones found throughout the property. There's also a reflexology path; the smooth stones make a mosaic pattern that does more than just look pretty; the stones are meant to help stimulate acupressure points on the feet. And because staying active is a part of holistic wellness, there's a golf putting course, tennis, pickleball, and paddle ball courts, and a gym. There's also a heated pool and hot tub situated in the center of the resort where guests can take in the 360-degree views from their hammock or chaise, and cozy up to fire pits in the evening.
Wine and dine at Montevalle Resort and Spa
At Liebre, the resort restaurant perched on the highest point at Montevalle, you'll find health-focused, organic food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Montevalle's own rosé and red wines are also available on the menu, but for those who aim to detox and abstain, there's a variety of fresh pressed juice drinks with healthful ingredients like beetroot, spinach, and turmeric. In line with the deliciously sustainable farm-to-fork food scene in Baja California's desert, the menu at Liebre features local, seasonal ingredients and celebrates the area's cuisine. The restaurant has an outdoor terrace and a minimalist, modern dining room with floor to ceiling windows that give you sweeping views of the surrounding landscape as you dine. Meals at Liebre are not included in the stay, but with breakfast omelets beginning at $10.00, and lunch/dinner dishes like wild-caught salmon starting at $27.00, it's a bargain to dine on-site in such stunning surroundings.
More than 70% of Mexico's wine is made in Valle de Guadalupe at over 200 wineries, according to Mexico News Daily, and at Madera Y Piel, the resort's elegant and cozy wine cave, you can enjoy not only Montevalle's own label but a variety of wines from the region. Bottles are also available for purchase in the gift shop, starting at just MX$100, which is about $5.55. Montevalle Resort and Spa isn't your typical all-inclusive Baja California vacation, but with everything it offers for a relaxing and rejuvenating stay, you still won't want to leave the property until you (reluctantly) head home.