This Adults-Only Wellness Resort In Mexico's Wine Country Has Private Villas, A Spa, And Farm-To-Table Dining

When you think of a getaway to Mexico's Baja California, you likely imagine beautiful beaches or the vibrant nightlife of Los Cabos — but this diverse peninsula offers visitors more than just laying on the sand during the day and partying at night. Baja California is home to Valle de Guadalupe, known as 'the Napa Valley of Mexico,' one of the oldest wine regions in North America. Here in the heart of the Valle, travelers seeking an upscale boutique resort experience far from the crowds can escape to Montevalle Resort and Spa, a unique adults-only property where wellness, fine wine, and farm-to-table dining will have you feeling like your best self.

Set amidst relaxing natural surroundings, Montevalle is a quiet respite from daily life. Guests stay in one of 14 private villas with a balcony and wall of windows overlooking the 25-acre property – a picturesque setting dotted with boulders and surrounded by fragrant lavender fields and groves of olive trees, set against an expansive desert horizon. Opened in 2023 by Dr. Carlos Bautista, who focuses on holistic healing and alternative medicine, every aspect of Montevalle was conceived as "a holistic retreat for body, mind, and spirit."

Located in northern Baja California, Montevalle is about a 45-minute drive inland from the coastal city of Ensenada and about 2.5 hours from San Diego International Airport. If you don't want to drive across the border yourself, the resort can arrange a shuttle service from the airport. The private villas start at $212 a night (plus taxes) — a bargain for luxury accommodations decorated with natural wood and stone, and designed to have a relaxing effect on guests.