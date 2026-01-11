The 'World's Most Beautiful Restaurant' Delights With Award-Winning French Cuisine And Elegance

For many, France brings to mind images of elegance, world-class cuisine, and extravagant beauty. After all, Versailles isn't exactly known for its minimalist style — just spend a night there to see for yourself. So, perhaps it's no surprise that the world's most beautiful restaurant combines all of these qualities and can be found in — where else? — Paris, the world's unfriendliest city. In December 2025, the Prix Versailles, the leading international prize for design and architecture, named Ducasse Baccarat "The Most Beautiful Restaurant in the World."

The restaurant, which opened in 2024, is run by master chef Alain Ducasse, the most decorated living chef in the world, with 21 Michelin stars to date. Ducasse has over 30 restaurants, and his impeccable taste is visible in this location. The interior blends history with high-end crystals, all of which accentuate the restaurant's upscale French-inspired menu. After all, award-winning head chef Ducasse created this elegant sampling of French cuisine with Christophe Saintagne, a longtime top chef for Ducasse, and Santaigne's protege, Robin Schroeder.

As for the Baccart part of the name, ever since it unveiled its crystals at the first World Fair in Paris in 1855, Baccarat has been synonymous with glasswork and craftsmanship. The identity of this legendary French company is integrated into Ducasse's vision in this restaurant located on the first floor of the Maison Baccarat, the company's former flagship store that served as a showroom and museum. Now, you can dine under custom-made Baccarat crystal drop-shaped fixtures that glisten against warm, wooden floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with oak figurines carved by artist Jean-Guillaume Mathiaut.