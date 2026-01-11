Hidden In The Foothills Between Portland And The Oregon Coast Is A Quaint Town With Wine And Wild Trails

No matter what kind of adventure you're looking for, Oregon offers all kinds of excitement. Travelers who can't help but indulge in retail therapy while on vacation should stop in Tigard, a vibrant Portland suburb known as a shopper's paradise. Those who prefer exploring the great outdoors can take a drive along Oregon's Route 101 for a scenic road trip with sea caves, lighthouses, and iconic beaches. Anyone craving a blend of creature comforts with all the breathtaking beauty of wild landscapes should spend time in Banks, a quaint hamlet tucked against the green foothills of the Tualatin Valley. Portlanders can drive to Banks in just 30 minutes, while locals along the Oregon Coast can drive inland for roughly 90 minutes to reach town, making it a perfect day trip destination.

Despite being so close to the big city, Banks embraces its small-town charms. Locals are friendly, and the rolling farmland framing the streets creates an idyllic atmosphere for exploring. Travelers will find all sorts of diversions to suit their tastes. Eager explorers can head out on the Banks-Vernonia State Trail to hike or cycle through backcountry wilderness, stopping for photo opportunities amidst mountain backdrops along the way. Families with children can stroll around Greenville City Park or watch the race cars zooming around Sunset Speedway.

Grape trellises stretch across the gentle slopes, enticing distinguished travelers to stop at the nearby wineries for a sip of bubbly. Pair your glass with a charcuterie board as you soak up the Oregon countryside. Meanwhile, golfers can hit the links at Sunset Grove Golf Course, just a short drive south of town. Head back to the quiet streets of Banks at the end of the day to find a friendly pub for dinner. Whatever you're in the mood for, Banks has it all.