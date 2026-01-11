Hidden In The Foothills Between Portland And The Oregon Coast Is A Quaint Town With Wine And Wild Trails
No matter what kind of adventure you're looking for, Oregon offers all kinds of excitement. Travelers who can't help but indulge in retail therapy while on vacation should stop in Tigard, a vibrant Portland suburb known as a shopper's paradise. Those who prefer exploring the great outdoors can take a drive along Oregon's Route 101 for a scenic road trip with sea caves, lighthouses, and iconic beaches. Anyone craving a blend of creature comforts with all the breathtaking beauty of wild landscapes should spend time in Banks, a quaint hamlet tucked against the green foothills of the Tualatin Valley. Portlanders can drive to Banks in just 30 minutes, while locals along the Oregon Coast can drive inland for roughly 90 minutes to reach town, making it a perfect day trip destination.
Despite being so close to the big city, Banks embraces its small-town charms. Locals are friendly, and the rolling farmland framing the streets creates an idyllic atmosphere for exploring. Travelers will find all sorts of diversions to suit their tastes. Eager explorers can head out on the Banks-Vernonia State Trail to hike or cycle through backcountry wilderness, stopping for photo opportunities amidst mountain backdrops along the way. Families with children can stroll around Greenville City Park or watch the race cars zooming around Sunset Speedway.
Grape trellises stretch across the gentle slopes, enticing distinguished travelers to stop at the nearby wineries for a sip of bubbly. Pair your glass with a charcuterie board as you soak up the Oregon countryside. Meanwhile, golfers can hit the links at Sunset Grove Golf Course, just a short drive south of town. Head back to the quiet streets of Banks at the end of the day to find a friendly pub for dinner. Whatever you're in the mood for, Banks has it all.
Explore the outdoors around Banks, Oregon
Start your adventures at the Banks-Vernonia State Trail, a gentle forested path between two charming towns. Whether you're on foot, cycling, or even on horseback, this 21-mile-long trail will lead you on an adventure through rolling hills framed by wild woodlands, popular with wildlife enthusiasts for spotting birds flying overhead. Starting in Banks, the trail ends in Vernonia, another petite town to the north, taking roughly eight hours to hike from point to point. Created as Oregon's first "rails-to-trails" parkland, the terrain is paved, making the footpath accessible for hikers of all levels. More than 10 bridges punctuate the length of the trail, offering particularly scenic views of the countryside.
Whether you hike there or make the 12-minute drive from Banks, the halfway point of the state trail is the L.L. Stub State Park, considered "the best backyard imaginable." Stretching for almost 2,000 acres across forested slopes and quiet creeks, all kinds of adventure await here. Casual sightseers can bring a picnic to dine amidst the wooded scenery, while mountain bike trails weave between the trees for excellent riding. Campsites are scattered throughout the park, offering both electric hookups for motorhomes and rustic cabins for an idyllic retreat in the woods.
For swampy exploration, head to the Killin Wetlands Nature Park just a short drive west of Banks. Wild grasses sway at the edge of glistening ponds where shorebirds like to splash, while beavers and elk roam the peaty underbrush. A solitary white barn offers roost to passing owls and the occasional swallows. Trails through the marshland bring visitors to an observation deck to admire the scenery. Surrounded by nothing but wilderness, a Google review described the area as a "quiet place for reflection and nature."
Find places to eat or relax at a vineyard in Banks, Oregon
Put your feet up at the end of the day with a wine tasting at one of the vineyards in the area. Just a 10-minute drive from Banks is the Tualatin Estate of the Willamette Valley Vineyards, called a "hidden gem" in a Google review. Rows of grapes sprawl across the green valley, producing varietals from spiced reds to aromatic whites. Sit back with a glass of your choice and relax with sweeping views of the hills on the horizon, or head out to explore the vineyard trails. No reservations are necessary to make a visit.
A short drive beyond the Killin Wetlands Nature Park is Apolloni Vineyards, which will transport you to the hills of Tuscany. A previous visitor declared it their "favorite place to stop." Grape trellises are bordered by green lawns for strolling, set against a backdrop of woodlands. Sit back with a few tasty sips while snacking from a charcuterie board as you soak up the idyllic scenery. Bocce courts amidst the vineyards offer extra excitement if you're feeling competitive.
For a more hearty meal, head to Main Street back in Banks, where quaint eateries await. Heaping portions will fill you up at The Hangry Redhead, described in a Google review as an "old school style diner." The cheesesteak dipper is a popular choice, while breakfast is also served to travelers staying in town. Grab burgers, chicken sandwiches, and tasty pub grub at Banks Billiards, where you can shoot some pool between bites, or try the stir-fried beef bowls at Ninja Bowl Teriyaki & Bubble Tea, where the rustic surroundings will make you feel at home. No matter what you decide, a getaway in Banks offers excitement all around.