Portland's Vibrant Suburb Is An Artsy Oregon 'Shoppers Paradise' With Outdoor Recreation

Portland's draw goes well beyond being Oregon's biggest hub. It's not only America's cleanest city, per a 2025 study, but also the best city for vegans and vegetarians, positioning itself above even some of the more popular destinations in terms of value. If you really want to take in Portland's culture and authentic charm, though, you'll have to venture a bit out of its center, namely to Tigard, a vibrant suburb full of art, shopping, and outdoor recreation. This is the place where you'll get to take advantage of all the big-city amenities while enjoying a slower pace of life — perfect for those who can't decide what to do for their next vacation.

Coming here couldn't be easier, too. Tigard sits just 9.5 miles southwest of Portland and around 20 miles away from the city's airport, making it easily accessible to out-of-staters. You can either rent a car at the airport starting at just $25 a day, or you can go the public transportation route. If you choose the latter, you'll have to change between a train and a bus to cover the distance, and the whole thing can take close to two hours, but this is the more economical option, with tickets being just $3 per person at the time of writing this article. Tigard is very walkable, too, so if you're trying to stick to a tighter budget, it's entirely possible to leave driving behind and explore the city on foot. Be warned, though, that there are plenty of outdoor attractions and surrounding hubs you might want to explore, so a rental might be the better choice for the more adventurous souls.