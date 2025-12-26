Oregon's Scenic Road Trip Along US Route 101 Passes Sea Caves, Lighthouses, And Iconic Beaches
When the journey is as memorable as your destination, nobody will be asking, "Are we there yet?" Many people will say this when they're road-tripping along California's striking coast, with beach and city stops. But don't let the Pacific Coast Highway be the only time you experience the oceanfront — seek out a new path north for a different kind of adventure on the Oregon shoreline. The U.S. Route 101 offers some of the most underrated scenic spots in the Beaver State. Covering 363 miles of marshes, seaside cliffs, sand dunes, and beach towns, the Oregon coastline can be just as magical as the coast of the Golden State. You can drive it in its entirety on a multi-day road trip, but there's a special portion of the highway with unique sights that radiate with profound peace.
The 161-mile stretch of U.S. Route 101 starts from Cannon Beach in the north and ends all the way down in Florence, Oregon's coastal playground, with all the best things for a PNW getaway. You can drive the other way around, too — starting from the south and heading north, depending on which is more convenient. In this case, we're going to list each place from north to south.
The drive is doable in one day, as it takes 3.5 hours to complete without any stops. There are six places to cross off from the list — some of the landmarks are short visits, only requiring about 30 minutes, while others can take up your entire day. However, the last thing you want to do is drive when you're tired or sleepy, so steer clear of reckless mistakes during your road trip. While the summer months are great for warm and sunny weather, the cooler season has fewer crowds and more dramatic scenery (maybe even a winter storm).
Stop by beaches, coastal sinkholes, and forest headlands
Begin your journey from the city of Cannon Beach, situated 1.5 hours west of Portland. This gorgeous resort town was ranked one of the world's most beautiful places by National Geographic in 2013 (via Travel Oregon), and its sandy beach is proof of that statement. Make your way to the namesake beach, a 4-mile-long serene shore with rocky surroundings amplifying its beauty. During the winter months, the Pacific roars wildly with massive waves crashing into the surroundings. But the most incredible sight here is the 235-foot Haystack Rock, standing firm in the untamed ocean. If you're visiting in December or January, you might catch sight of majestic gray whales.
Hit the road from Cannon Beach for 139 miles (the longest leg of the trip) to reach the next place on your itinerary: Thor's Well. This one-of-a-kind spectacle isn't exactly a well, but a ferocious sinkhole that'll consume anything that comes close enough. Although it seems like a chasm without a visible end, it's estimated to have a 20-foot depth. Aim to get there an hour before high tide or a storm to marvel at the natural phenomenon at its most magnificent.
You can also admire the Devil's Churn, which is adjacent to the sinkhole. The 80-foot inlet is where undisturbed water turns into a thrashing torrent, with spray rising up to 200 feet high. Both of these natural wonders are located within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, which is Oregon's answer to California's Big Sur. Take your time exploring this area, as it boasts 26 miles of forested paths, each guiding you to a different vantage point. Before you get back on the road, pull over by the headland for the most panoramic vistas of the windswept strand and Sitka spruce-laden rainforest, as marbled murrelets soar overhead.
Make more detours by sandy stretches and hidden grottos
A quick 15 minutes from the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area is Hobbit Beach, a hidden gem on the oceanfront. Accessing the secret beach requires hiking among Sitka spruces and mossy fairyland for 1 mile before you arrive at a lush tunnel. This is where the name of this attraction suddenly clicks for you, with mythical woods that seem to have spilled from a storybook. At the end of the natural archway is the secluded beach, a rugged escape offering true isolation. Here, it's only you and Mother Nature, facing each other in the flesh. Foggy mornings make this place extra whimsical, with beachcombing opportunities at low tide. On a clear day, you can see the Heceta Head Lighthouse in the distance.
Speak of the devil, the next location on your route is the lighthouse — you can either drive there (1.6 miles away) or park your car at Hobbit Beach and get there on foot. The 3.9-mile out-and-back path takes around two and a half hours to complete, so make sure to have a picnic with you. The iconic lighthouse is 56 feet tall, dating back to 1893. Besides the historic site, this is a prime spot for viewing migrating whales and sea lions. You can even spend the night at the Heceta Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast, but the last stop of your road trip is just 1.4 miles away.
The 25-million-year-old Sea Lion Caves in Oregon is the largest basalt grotto in the country, teeming with marine life. Boasting a 125-foot high rock ceiling, the cave is full of Steller sea lions during the winter months. Birds like seagulls, cormorants, and pigeon guillemots also call this place their home. Saying hello to the creatures is the best way to end your coastal road trip.