Oregon's Scenic Road Trip Along US Route 101 Passes Sea Caves, Lighthouses, And Iconic Beaches

When the journey is as memorable as your destination, nobody will be asking, "Are we there yet?" Many people will say this when they're road-tripping along California's striking coast, with beach and city stops. But don't let the Pacific Coast Highway be the only time you experience the oceanfront — seek out a new path north for a different kind of adventure on the Oregon shoreline. The U.S. Route 101 offers some of the most underrated scenic spots in the Beaver State. Covering 363 miles of marshes, seaside cliffs, sand dunes, and beach towns, the Oregon coastline can be just as magical as the coast of the Golden State. You can drive it in its entirety on a multi-day road trip, but there's a special portion of the highway with unique sights that radiate with profound peace.

The 161-mile stretch of U.S. Route 101 starts from Cannon Beach in the north and ends all the way down in Florence, Oregon's coastal playground, with all the best things for a PNW getaway. You can drive the other way around, too — starting from the south and heading north, depending on which is more convenient. In this case, we're going to list each place from north to south.

The drive is doable in one day, as it takes 3.5 hours to complete without any stops. There are six places to cross off from the list — some of the landmarks are short visits, only requiring about 30 minutes, while others can take up your entire day. However, the last thing you want to do is drive when you're tired or sleepy, so steer clear of reckless mistakes during your road trip. While the summer months are great for warm and sunny weather, the cooler season has fewer crowds and more dramatic scenery (maybe even a winter storm).