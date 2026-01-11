The 5 Best Portable Gas Stoves For Camping, According To Customers
One of the most important pieces of gear for a camping trip is the stove. Camp stoves can range from a single burner to a system fit for a professional chef. The stoves in this article were pulled from year-end review lists of the "Best Camping Stoves of 2025" by Clever Hiker and Better Trail, and then we whittled down our list to the top choices based on customer reviews. The stoves were rated based on these aspects: cost, power, temperature control, ease of use, wind protection, durability, and sustainability.
Choosing the best camp stove begins with determining how much you want to or are able to spend, as well as how much you will be cooking. This means both the number of times you'll be using it and how much food you need to cook at a time. When you're just starting to camp, a simple one-burner stove you can find at Costco for under $50 could work. And if you get to the point of cooking for a large group and wanting a more expensive option, Costco has a compact option that cooks for a crowd.
But for the majority of people, there is at least on option on this list of five camping stoves that can fit your needs, ranging from $130 to $450. In this recap of the best camping stoves, they will be listed from least expensive to most expensive.
Best Dual Fuel Compatible Camp Stove: Gas ONE GS-3400P
This first camping stove is the most affordable one on the list at just $30-40 whether you get it from Amazon or directly from Gas One. The Gas ONE GS-3400P is a single burner stove with 8,000 BTU's of output and is very light, at just over 3 pounds. Another big draw to this camp stove is that it's a dual fuel compatible stove, meaning you can use either propane or butane with it. Plus, it has an auto-ignitor built in, making it much easier to light the stove on the go.
It only has one burner, so it can't handle multiple pots or super complicated meals, but if you want a portable, light camp stove this could be perfect. It also doesn't have windshields, which was one of the few drawbacks Clever Hiker found, but they said not having a wind guard "helps keep this stove light and easy to fit into its little case to transport. And boy, does this thing transport easily!" The information on the Gas One website refers to a wind guard, but it is a "circular ring located around the burner head to protect the flame against wind," not the larger wind guards that come on traditional two burner camp stoves.
Roxana Hernandez rated the stove five stars on Amazon and said, "It's one of those tools that shouldn't be missing on camping days — practical, reliable, and very easy to use." So, if you're a beginner camper or just looking for a lightweight option that allows you to make one-pot meals, the affordable Gas ONE GS-3400P could be a good fit.
Best Budget: Coleman Cascade Classic
One of the most traditional camping stoves you can get is the Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove. It costs $130 at REI and was named the "best budget camping stove" by Better Trail. This stove is 11 pounds and customer reviews on Amazon mention the stove's quality, ease of use, and how easy it is to clean. REI customer Bike Tourist Richard mentioned how easy it is to keep a low flame on this stove compared to a white gas stove, making it "easier to make things like pancakes and burritos without burning."
Many customers refer to the fact that it's a Coleman stove, and they believe Coleman makes quality products, with customer SaUr saying, "I have been using Coleman camping products since 1963 and this retro stove is the one to buy." REI customers had mixed reviews on the durability of the camp stove, with some saying it is "flimsy and not durable" and several reviews mentioning receiving defective stoves where the auto igniter wouldn't work. However, overwhelmingly the stove is recommended because it's lightweight and easy to use. Cvanderpool37 wrote on REI's website, "I love how much room it has and that it is so easy to use. I also love how durable and sturdy it is. It is easy to clean, compact and can fit 2 skillets so everything gets done together."
Best for Big Groups: Camp Chef EX60LW Explorer
If you have a big group that you are cheffing it up for, the Camp Chef EX60LW Explorer might be the camp stove for you. It costs $159.99 on Amazon and was rated "Best for Big Groups" by Clever Hiker. The fact that it's a standalone stove is a definite pro if you want to be able to cook for a large group without having to worry about having a table to put your camp stove on. This stove has a wide cooking area, so it can fit larger pots and pans or accessories to handle a larger or more complicated meal. It also has appliance-style temperature controls that make it easier to use like a stove at home. The Camp Chef EX60LW is really powerful, with 30,000 BTU's per hour per burner.
However, what this camp stove delivers in cooking capacity definitely has a tradeoff when it comes to weight and portability. The legs are removable, which helps the stove pack down. It weighs 36 pounds but the rest of the stove doesn't compact at all. So, if you want to be the ultimate camp or tailgate chef, just make sure you have enough space in your car first. Amazon customer Kyle Mitchell says he loves how versatile it is: "I've used it for camping, backyard cookouts, and even as a backup for outdoor cooking at home."
Most Versatile: Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove
The Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove is $275 at REI and ranked as the most versatile camp stove by both Better Trail and Clever Hiker. The camp stove is a 3-in-1 camp stove because it comes with a two-burner stovetop, cast-iron grill, and griddle. This single camp stove system allows you to do everything from boiling water, to cooking burgers or pancakes. REI customer Vmarci17 says the stove is "perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner."
While the Cascade's attachments allow this camp stove to be more versatile, they also make it one of the heaviest at 14 pounds, which is something to take into account. Several REI reviews mention the weight, including Vbrew, who said "Best camp stove I've had! Love the griddle features and better control of temperature. Easy clean. Weighty due to the cast iron, but a nice stove all around."
Customer reviews rate the stove as "very easy to use" on REI's website, and five-star reviews mention its ease of use, versatility, and ability to clean it easily. Michael X calls it the "Swiss Army Knife camp stove" and says "we used this 3 in 1 camping stove on a recent trip to Door county WI. We boondocked in Kohler-Andrae state park and used the stove for all our cooking and grilling needs." MarthaH even said it helped her family during a 9-day power outage: "So grateful for the easy start, effective when used in the windy outdoors, and easy to change the cannisters when needed." This Cascade's draw comes down to its ability to be used as a stove, grill, and griddle, so if that is something you're looking for, it could be a good fit to add to your camping gear collection.
Best All-in-One System: Jetboil Genesis Basecamp
The most expensive option on this list at $450, the Jetboil Genesis Basecamp System Camp Stove was named the "Best All-in-One System" by Better Trail and "Best Self-Contained System" by Clever Hiker. The camp stove system comes with two burners that fold in half, a 5L pot, and a fry pan that nest together in a carrying case. The ability to have the cookware and stove all in one bag is a big draw of this camp stove system. When the camp stove system is packed up, it is 10.3 inches by 7.2 inches, making it a super compact system that could fit in most cars. It's also lightweight at just 9 lbs. 5 oz, with camperguy58 saying on REI that it fits his needs perfectly, "I needed a light weight, compact stove, with three burners so I could cook for a group."
Some REI customers had mixed reviews about the quality of the stove for the price, specifically mentioning issues with the fuel regulator. PRB82 said, "The stove itself is great....when it works. Read reviews on Jetboil's website and many people have this problem. Consistently has issues with the regulator since the first use."
While REI customer Mackyfranklin says it's perfect for van life and has used it twice a day for more than two years and says it "packs up super small and includes everything you need for a variety of meals from pastas and curries to bacon, eggs and pancakes." So it depends on how often you plan to use it, and if the steep price of $450 seems worth it to you. However, if less expensive single burner stoves are more your speed, here are Walmart's 5 Portable Camping Stoves Reviewers Rave About.
Methodology
The camping stoves highlighted in this list were chosen by being rated highly by both customer reviews and through reviewers at Better Trail and Clever Hiker. The thoughts of customers were weighted more heavily for this list and were found on Amazon and REI. The camping stoves ascend in price throughout the article, so you will find the most expensive option at the bottom. We made sure to look at reviews ranging from one star up to five stars, to get a feel for the main features people either liked or didn't. Altogether, taking the customer reviews to compile a list with highly rated cooking stoves in a range of price and complexity.