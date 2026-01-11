How Do Airports Detect Unidentified Drones?

It doesn't seem that long ago that drones were a thing you only encountered in science fiction movies, first-person shooter games, and war reports on the evening news. But now, technophiles and camera enthusiasts the world over are flying their own little unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over parks, coastlines, and city streets. Sensibly, officialdom doesn't want the skies turning into a Wild West, and since 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced strict regulations for those operating them. These cover government-approved "B4UFLY" information apps and no-drone zones, including sports arenas, Washington D.C., and of course, commercial airports.

Airports are among the most carefully restricted sites in this context, where drones can infringe upon public privacy, be used to surreptitiously gather information, or put commercial flights at risk. Unfortunately, traditional radar systems struggle to detect drones. They were designed to spot craft with large cross-sections, like an incoming jet, meaning bird-sized objects like modern drones can slip through the cracks. Even if the radar system can detect the drone, it might not be able to distinguish it from a pigeon, say, and thereby mark it as a priority. Traditional radars are also poor at tracking multiple fast-twitching targets — like a drone swarm — and sometimes have range and depth-of-field issues.

In June 2025, the FAA tested drone-detection technology at several sites, with a view to implementing it at airports across America. They used advanced radars with ranges of several miles that could detect objects moving at speed and distinguish a floating craft from a soaring bird or rotating blades from a pair of flapping wings. Although not yet widespread, American airports are exploring the potential of counter-drone technology, and airports worldwide, from Dublin to Seoul, have started to introduce it following UAV-related issues.