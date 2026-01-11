The 'Best Place To Live In The US' Is A Thriving Atlanta Suburb, Per A New Study
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States, with a 2024 population estimated at around 6.4 million. But only about half a million people live within the city limits — the vast majority reside in Atlanta's suburbs. There's Milton, one of the wealthiest suburbs in Georgia. Then there's Buckhead, which some call "the Beverly Hills of Atlanta," and lively Sandy Springs, one of the city's enchanting riverfront suburbs. But only one suburb earned the highest honor in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 "Best Places to Live" rankings: Johns Creek, a thriving community of 79,322 people that's located 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.
The "Best Places to Live" rankings are based on a combination of factors. "To make the top of the list," per U.S. News & World Report, "a place [has] to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and a high quality of life." To understand how Johns Creek earned the top distinction, here's an overview of how the Atlanta suburb scored in each category. First up: good value. The report notes that it's comparatively expensive to live in Johns Creek, where the median home value is $587,438. (The average home value nationwide is $370,489.) But residents also tend to earn more, with a median household income of $165,117 compared to the national average of $79,466. All told, the study concludes, "Johns Creek offers a higher value of living compared to similarly sized cities."
Johns Creek tops the list of best places to live
Another factor in the study is desirability. Though U.S. News & World Report doesn't get into specifics on this point, the suburb is known for offering great restaurants, cultural diversity, and easy access to the outdoors, including at the free-to-enter Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. The 46-acre nature preserve features 1.25 miles of scenic walking trails, as well as historic buildings and Native American dwellings tucked into a quiet forest.
Continuing down the list, the job market is an important factor in the study's rankings, and an especially relevant one for those who might be considering a move to the area. The unemployment rate in Johns Creek is just 2.9%, compared to a 4.5% average across the United States. Johns Creek DataHub shows that the suburb's top three employers are in the fields of manufacturing, healthcare, and systems and technology.
Finally comes the question of "high quality of life." It's no wonder Johns Creek did well in this category: It consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the country. It's also home to good public schools and recreational facilities. And importantly for those commuting into the city or traveling for business or pleasure, it's only about an hour's drive to Atlanta — and slightly farther to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport.