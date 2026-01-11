The 'Best Place To Live In The US' Is A Thriving Atlanta Suburb, Per A New Study

Another factor in the study is desirability. Though U.S. News & World Report doesn't get into specifics on this point, the suburb is known for offering great restaurants, cultural diversity, and easy access to the outdoors, including at the free-to-enter Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. The 46-acre nature preserve features 1.25 miles of scenic walking trails, as well as historic buildings and Native American dwellings tucked into a quiet forest.

Continuing down the list, the job market is an important factor in the study's rankings, and an especially relevant one for those who might be considering a move to the area. The unemployment rate in Johns Creek is just 2.9%, compared to a 4.5% average across the United States. Johns Creek DataHub shows that the suburb's top three employers are in the fields of manufacturing, healthcare, and systems and technology.

Finally comes the question of "high quality of life." It's no wonder Johns Creek did well in this category: It consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the country. It's also home to good public schools and recreational facilities. And importantly for those commuting into the city or traveling for business or pleasure, it's only about an hour's drive to Atlanta — and slightly farther to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport.