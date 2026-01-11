A Vintage Luggage Style Is Making A Comeback (Just Not For Travel)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traveling in the 19th and early 20th centuries — long before the advent of commercial aviation, smartphones, and Airbnb — was unpleasant, arduous, and dangerous. Steam ship voyages could take months, and passengers lived in cramped quarters, enduring tumultuous weather and sea conditions. Journeys by wagon weren't much better, as pioneers had to contend with hostile wildlife, unbearable heat or cold, swarms of insects, and bandit attacks. But regardless of whether these travelers were touring for pleasure or immigrating to a foreign land, they typically carried their belongings in a heavy chest called a steamer trunk — a cumbersome yet durable case that could reliably protect their worldly possessions. These vintage cases are making a comeback — but, surprisingly, not primarily for travel.

Precursors to the modern-day suitcase, steamer trunks — both a stylish accessory and a voyaging essential — were all the rage during the "golden age" of travel (1880 until 1939, according to the Museum of Leathercraft). While the trunks came in a variety of sizes and styles, they were often rectangular (for easy storage under beds), made of sturdy wood such as pine, covered with decorative material like canvas or leather, and locked with strong brass latches. Empty, they could weigh 100 pounds — and since packing light was a foreign concept, travelers filled them with everything from hats and bonnets to jewelry and artwork. As they were also a status symbol, those of wealthy individuals were more extravagant, with custom designs, several compartments, and silver or gold embellishments. Additionally, they usually had a rounded dome-top, requiring them to be stacked on top of the others.

While nylon backpacks and rolling luggage have replaced the steamer trunk of yore for current voyaging, you'll still find them used for storage or decoration in homes today.