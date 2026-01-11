A Vintage Luggage Style Is Making A Comeback (Just Not For Travel)
Traveling in the 19th and early 20th centuries — long before the advent of commercial aviation, smartphones, and Airbnb — was unpleasant, arduous, and dangerous. Steam ship voyages could take months, and passengers lived in cramped quarters, enduring tumultuous weather and sea conditions. Journeys by wagon weren't much better, as pioneers had to contend with hostile wildlife, unbearable heat or cold, swarms of insects, and bandit attacks. But regardless of whether these travelers were touring for pleasure or immigrating to a foreign land, they typically carried their belongings in a heavy chest called a steamer trunk — a cumbersome yet durable case that could reliably protect their worldly possessions. These vintage cases are making a comeback — but, surprisingly, not primarily for travel.
Precursors to the modern-day suitcase, steamer trunks — both a stylish accessory and a voyaging essential — were all the rage during the "golden age" of travel (1880 until 1939, according to the Museum of Leathercraft). While the trunks came in a variety of sizes and styles, they were often rectangular (for easy storage under beds), made of sturdy wood such as pine, covered with decorative material like canvas or leather, and locked with strong brass latches. Empty, they could weigh 100 pounds — and since packing light was a foreign concept, travelers filled them with everything from hats and bonnets to jewelry and artwork. As they were also a status symbol, those of wealthy individuals were more extravagant, with custom designs, several compartments, and silver or gold embellishments. Additionally, they usually had a rounded dome-top, requiring them to be stacked on top of the others.
While nylon backpacks and rolling luggage like Solgaard's Carry-On Closet suitcase, which was 2025's top luggage pick, have replaced the steamer trunk of yore for current voyaging, you'll still find them used for storage or decoration in homes today.
Vintage steamer trunks and where to find them
Nowadays, the steamer trunk doesn't accompany travelers on 'round-the-world adventures. In recent years, it has become à la mode again as a valuable collectible, a conversation piece in the home, or a storage item. A historic trunk is a storied antique — a treasured heirloom that can be passed down to family members and displayed in the sitting area. Meanwhile, modern copies are useful for packing away items such as crafts, keepsakes, games, and more.
Prices can range wildly for this product. For an authentic Louis Vuitton steamer trunk from the 1900s, expect to pay well over $10,000. However, if you're not looking for a collectible and simply want to decorate your living space or store away items, the cost is more reasonable. You can find some as low as $30, depending on the size and brand. Household Essentials has a number of highly rated storage trunks in a variety of designs, including vintage decoupage and floral patterns. One of its lower-priced models, a stylish trunk decorated with coffee-shop decoupage and leather accents, retails for $57.49 on Amazon (as of this writing).
But even today, there are certain trunks still created for the purpose of travel — although perhaps not well suited for a long-term backpacking trip. One elegant creation is offered by Globe-Trotter, "the world's most famous suitcase" brand making handmade luxury cases. Its timeless XL Trunk, featuring brass fittings, four gliding wheels, and a retractable trolley handle, is available in a wide variety of colors, including black, white, orange, and blue. This contemporary take on the original steamer trunk will set you back $3,795. But if you are going to splurge, order one in red, as this color of suitcase promotes smooth travels (according to the rules of Feng Shui).