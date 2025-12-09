'The World's Most Famous Suitcase' Brand Makes Handmade Luxury Cases That Reddit Says Are Worth The Cost

Depending on the model you choose, a new Globe-Trotter suitcase will set you back somewhere between $1,695 (for a small carry-on) and $5,595 (for a large check-in). With prices like these, is this luxury suitcase really worth it?

On Reddit, fashion and travel buffs largely say yes, crediting the lightweight, craftsmanship, and style. "I love GTs. They are cool and quirky. Definitely not the business warrior bags, but man, so cool," writes one Redditor. Those who say the suitcase isn't worth it assert that the Vulcanised Fibreboard doesn't hold up well in hot, humid climates, and that the handles aren't practically placed, or simply prefer a more modern look.

Luxury menswear site Permanent Style also recommends the brand, asserting that Globe-Trotter suitcases look even better as they're used, making them something you can pass down to your children: "[My Globe-Trotter] has been to New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Buenos Aires. It has often emerged looking a little battered, but with more character as a result." Of course, dropping several thousand dollars on a suitcase isn't in everyone's budget. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, here are the best carry-on suitcases for 2025 for every kind of traveler.