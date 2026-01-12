Pennsylvania's Trail-Town Is An Under-The-Radar Retreat With Charming Shops And A Peanut Butter Festival
If you happen to be driving around Western Pennsylvania in September, you should absolutely consider attending the annual Peanut Butter Festival. The creamy spread is great, of course, but the town of New Bethlehem comes alive with community events: There's a parade down Broad Street, a classic car cruise, and a 5K race. Crafters and food vendors set up shop in Gumtown Park, and the three-day event culminates in a fireworks display. Not bad for a town with just under 1,000 residents. This may sound like a strange event for a Keystone State community, hundreds of miles north of the closest major peanut farm, but it actually makes a lot of sense: New Bethlehem is home to one of the J.M. Smucker factories, where the favorite condiment gets made.
New Bethlehem is one of countless places across rural Pennsylvania with a quirky local festival, and it's a great excuse to stroll through this 170-year-old mill town. September is also one of Clarion County's most pleasant months, weather-wise, so you couldn't pick a better time to visit. Yet New Bethlehem makes for a decent pit stop throughout the year, whether or not peanut butter is on the menu. You'll find small businesses, historic architecture, and vast tracts of nearby forest to explore. One of the most striking amenities is a rail-trail that cuts right through downtown and parallels beautiful Redbank Creek. This town is a lot like Kittanning, a Pennsylvania borough that has riverside trails, old-school restaurants, and quirky shops, which lies about 30 minutes south.
Non-peanut butter activities in New Bethlehem
New Bethlehem is a down-to-earth town, with sturdy brick buildings and a couple of churches. The main drag is known as Broad Street, and this is where you'll find a handful of eateries, including Evermoore's Restaurant (all-American meals) and Village Pizza & Subs, plus some chains. There's also a trickle of boutiques and local shops, like the Valley Flowers & Gifts, Valley Thrift Shop, and Whispers of White Bridal Boutique. Be sure to walk its handful of cozy streets and enjoy some retail therapy while in town.
New Bethlehem is a handy stopover for hunters before they delve into nearby State Game Lands Number 137, which is best known for its deer, turkey, and grouse. Redbank Creek is a lovely place to paddle a kayak or cast a reel, and on a summer day, you're likely to spot others on these riffled waters. Just make sure to avoid the New Bethlehem Dam, a squat concrete partition that the water flows over.
Indeed, the warmer months are the best time to visit, and you're wise to bring a bicycle: The Redbank Valley Trail is a free, multi-use route that stretches 51 miles along Redbank Creek. Like many rail-trails across Pennsylvania, much of this route is surfaced with soil and crushed limestone, giving riders a rugged but rideable experience. The way is peppered with photogenic tunnels and bridges, as well; you can eventually intersect with the Armstrong Trail, which follows the Allegheny River for an additional 52 miles. The whole Keystone State is webbed with similar trails, including one of the most famous in the country: This epic hike from Maryland to Pennsylvania has top state parks, historic sites, and Appalachian beauty.
Getting to New Bethlehem and where to stay
The most important thing to note is that Bethlehem and New Bethlehem are two totally different places, though they are both old mill towns in Pennsylvania. The first Bethlehem is located in the Lehigh Valley of Eastern Pennsylvania and is significantly larger, so make sure you don't plug that into your GPS. New Bethlehem stands about 90 minutes by car from Pittsburgh, where you'll find the closest major airport. If you do fly in, you'll be happy to know that this Pennsylvania Airport is getting a much-needed makeover and redefining U.S. air travel in the process. Driving is your only real option here, as New Bethlehem doesn't have a robust public transit system. Once you arrive, the town is compact and easy to get around on foot or bicycle.
The bad news is that New Bethlehem doesn't have any traditional hotels, so if you want to stay nearby, the only option is the Brick House Bed & Breakfast, a delightful spot about 3 miles out of town. If you brought a tent or RV, be aware that campgrounds are also hard to come by in this region. Your best bet is to make New Bethlehem a stop on a longer road trip; you can bike around, grab some lunch, and continue on to Pittsburgh, Punxsutawney, or somewhere else. Unfortunately, the J.M. Smucker factory doesn't offer tours, but you can think about your visit every time you pick up a jar of the good stuff.