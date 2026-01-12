Pennsylvania's Trail-Town Is An Under-The-Radar Retreat With Charming Shops And A Peanut Butter Festival

New Bethlehem is a down-to-earth town, with sturdy brick buildings and a couple of churches. The main drag is known as Broad Street, and this is where you'll find a handful of eateries, including Evermoore's Restaurant (all-American meals) and Village Pizza & Subs, plus some chains. There's also a trickle of boutiques and local shops, like the Valley Flowers & Gifts, Valley Thrift Shop, and Whispers of White Bridal Boutique. Be sure to walk its handful of cozy streets and enjoy some retail therapy while in town.

New Bethlehem is a handy stopover for hunters before they delve into nearby State Game Lands Number 137, which is best known for its deer, turkey, and grouse. Redbank Creek is a lovely place to paddle a kayak or cast a reel, and on a summer day, you're likely to spot others on these riffled waters. Just make sure to avoid the New Bethlehem Dam, a squat concrete partition that the water flows over.

Indeed, the warmer months are the best time to visit, and you're wise to bring a bicycle: The Redbank Valley Trail is a free, multi-use route that stretches 51 miles along Redbank Creek. Like many rail-trails across Pennsylvania, much of this route is surfaced with soil and crushed limestone, giving riders a rugged but rideable experience. The way is peppered with photogenic tunnels and bridges, as well; you can eventually intersect with the Armstrong Trail, which follows the Allegheny River for an additional 52 miles. The whole Keystone State is webbed with similar trails, including one of the most famous in the country: This epic hike from Maryland to Pennsylvania has top state parks, historic sites, and Appalachian beauty.