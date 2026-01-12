5 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Hole-In-The-Wall Las Vegas Restaurants That Locals Love, Too

Las Vegas, Nevada, is full of entertainment. You can take in a show, hit the roulette table, explore the wildly decorated and themed casinos, and eat at fabulous high-end restaurants. However, you may want to skip that last one and hit some of the smaller spots that locals love instead. It's often the best way to find something truly delicious. If finding hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall food joints is your passion, you're probably familiar with chef Guy Fieri's Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The first episode aired in 2007, and the show has brought tasty food to viewers around the world, and new business to places that weren't really on the map before. We've rounded up some of the best hole-in-the-wall Las Vegas restaurants visited by Fieri, so you can skip the buffet and try out mouthwatering brisket, savory crêpes, homemade Thai flavors, top-notch stromboli, and flavorful bao.

To pick the best of Fieri's favorite Las Vegas hole-in-the-wall spots, we looked at Reddit and review sites, and asked some locals we know as well. You're going to want to bring a good appetite with you when you visit. After all, Las Vegas is the most fun city in America (and unexpectedly, one of the best places to retire), and nothing is more fun than eating great grub until you're ready to burst.