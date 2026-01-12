5 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Hole-In-The-Wall Las Vegas Restaurants That Locals Love, Too
Las Vegas, Nevada, is full of entertainment. You can take in a show, hit the roulette table, explore the wildly decorated and themed casinos, and eat at fabulous high-end restaurants. However, you may want to skip that last one and hit some of the smaller spots that locals love instead. It's often the best way to find something truly delicious. If finding hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall food joints is your passion, you're probably familiar with chef Guy Fieri's Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The first episode aired in 2007, and the show has brought tasty food to viewers around the world, and new business to places that weren't really on the map before. We've rounded up some of the best hole-in-the-wall Las Vegas restaurants visited by Fieri, so you can skip the buffet and try out mouthwatering brisket, savory crêpes, homemade Thai flavors, top-notch stromboli, and flavorful bao.
To pick the best of Fieri's favorite Las Vegas hole-in-the-wall spots, we looked at Reddit and review sites, and asked some locals we know as well. You're going to want to bring a good appetite with you when you visit. After all, Las Vegas is the most fun city in America (and unexpectedly, one of the best places to retire), and nothing is more fun than eating great grub until you're ready to burst.
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill
In Season 14, in the episode entitled "BBQ Road Show," Guy Fieri visited John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill. This local Vegas spot started out as a butcher shop in 1954 by the current owner Chuck Frommer's grandfather. Frommer was only catering with delicious meaty delights back when Fieri first visited in 2012, but now the Road Kill Grill behind the famous butcher shop is hopping. It serves mouthwatering dishes like brisket, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, and rib tip, with sides like potato salad, macaroni salad, yams, and collard greens. You can order a dinner plate with two sides and a choice of breads, which include hoagie, slider rolls, or cornbread. Save room for dessert because the menu also boasts peach, apple, or cherry cobbler.
In a clip from Fieri's return visit years later, which you can watch here, one local said, "Best barbecue place in the world. It's always been a local secret until 'Triple D' found us, but now they're national!" One local Vegas reviewer on Yelp said, "I love this food and establishment very much. ... It's been 7 years and I'm still stepping foot on these grounds, so that says something!"
Crêpe Expectations
If you're looking for a delicious crêpe in Las Vegas, you might think to head right for the Paris casino. However, you may want to drive a bit to Crêpe Expectations, a crêpe restaurant in a local strip mall. Guy Fieri visited the spot in its first Las Vegas location in 2015 and returned during Season 34 to visit its new location. During the second visit, one diner said, "This place is like the Epcot Center of crepes. [A] whole galaxy of flavors in this joint."
Off camera, the praise continues. A poster on Reddit's r/Vegas said, "Crêpe Expectations is a monthly (at least) breakfast stop for us." Another local gave the place five stars on Yelp and said of the sweet and savory crêpes, "You can tell the chef knows bbq, because the Lous's pork butt was succulent and flavorful. And the citrus bbq sauce was the perfect complement. The Avalon was perfect. Not too sweet, the pears were accompanied by a tangy goat cheese that took this crepe to another level." The William Tell, which Fieri called "liquid apple pie," is full of sautéed cinnamon apples and caramel. Other yummy offerings are the La Jolla, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo spread; The Avalon (mentioned above) with sautéed buttered pears, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and honey; and The Rosarito with fresh ground chorizo, scrambled egg, guacamole, and jack cheese.
What's Zaap? Thai Food
The next hole-in-the-wall Vegas dining spot was a more recent pick from Fieri, who tried it for the first time in 2023, in Season 37, Episode 1, "Chicken and Ribs." What's Zaap? Thai Food is about 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip on Tropicana Avenue in a strip mall, and it's run by owner Paul Meesawat. It's worth watching the episode, because Meesawat is a joy to see on camera. He came from fine dining and makes his own marinades. One local diner in the episode called it a "little hidden gem here in Vegas," while another said it reminded them of authentic food from Thailand. The restaurant has dishes like drunken noodles (pad kee mao); a spicy basil stir-fry; and Tom Zaap, with a choice of braised pork spareribs or braised beef with tripe in a broth of spicy lime, red onion, green onion, and cilantro.
One local raved about What's Zaap? on Yelp, saying, "Very VERY GOOD Thai Food! WOW without a doubt the BEST Spicy Basil I've tried in Vegas so far and masterfully prepared salmon." Similarly, a reviewer on Google said, "We have tried a number of local restaurants in Las Vegas and other states, and this is by far the best we have discovered." A local on r/Vegas mentioned that they stopped in after seeing the restaurant on the show and enjoyed all the dishes they ordered. "We were surprised at how small the dining room was, but we were seated immediately, and the service was excellent," they wrote. "Very clean. We will definitely return the next time we are in the area."
Four Kegs Sports Pub
Guy Fieri went to college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (something he often talks about in Vegas episodes), and according to Food Network, one of his favorite spots to hang out in college was the Four Kegs Sports Pub. The bar and restaurant is known for its stromboli, which Fieri has claimed is the best stromboli he's ever had. The pub was featured in the 1st season of the show in the second episode, called "That's Italian," in 2007. Fieri revisited this spot in "Triple D Nation: Guy's Going Home," and it's still going strong. A poster on Reddit's r/Vegas said of the TV foodie, "Love'em or hate'em – he's right about the stombollis [sic] at Four Kegs."
You can get your stromboli in more than one way. The original has ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara. You can also get a Combo Boli with ham, turkey, and Swiss; a BC Boli with beef and cheddar; a Turkey & Swiss Boli; a Meatball Boli; a Veggie Boli; a Hawaiian Boli with ham, pineapple, and jalapeño; and a Breakfast Boli with scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese.
While the restaurant's Yelp page is full of stromboli praise, one local reviewer said on Yelp, "I love coming to Four Kegs. It has a great warm cozy vibe. ... If you come get the chicken fingers they are the best in town." In addition, you can grab some sandwiches, steak, BBQ chicken breast, a fish platter, baby back ribs, and more. Then there is Sicilian pizza and finger foods, including those chicken fingers. For dessert, you can get Italian spumoni, cheesecake, and a Baileys coffee chocolate cake.
Fat Choy
For our last restaurant, we've picked Fat Choy, a place that Guy Fieri checked out in Season 23, Episode 2, "Taste of Asia." In the episode, he fell in love with the pork belly bao, the best-selling item on the menu. According to Food Network, chef Sheridan Su started with a food truck in 2011, which eventually turned into his restaurant at the Eureka Casino, a short drive from the Strip.
One local reviewer on Yelp said, "The bao flight had great sauce, flavor, and texture, with super-soft buns. The sesame noodles were thoughtfully provided in two bowls, making it easy to share." A reviewer on Google said, "Don't Let this place fool you from the entrance. It's a cozy little restaurant tucked away in the corner of a casino. The food was great, the service was amazing, and the prices were very reasonable."
Fat Choy offers Asian dishes like crispy duck bao; sesame noodles with roasted wild mushrooms, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, peanut, and sesame vinaigrette; and even burgers and sandwiches (like its Short Rib Grilled Cheese) plus all sorts of rice-based meals, including short rib and pork belly. After visiting Fat Choy and the Eureka Casino, check out Las Vegas' five underrated casinos most travelers skip for more fun and food.
Methodology
To narrow down Guy Fieri's top five favorite hole-in-the-wall Las Vegas restaurants, we consulted reviews on Yelp and Google and checked out a Fieri-specific post on Reddit's r/Vegas to see the choices that locals agreed with. For the reviews, we made sure to look at the most recent ones on Yelp to confirm that the quality is the same as it was when the episodes aired. Then, we went back to check in on the episodes themselves, and the current menus to see if the restaurants are still offering the items that were mentioned in the episodes. In addition, I checked with a few locals that I know personally who have eaten at these places for their firsthand experiences.