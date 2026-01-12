California's Affordable Sacramento Neighborhood Is An Overlooked, Family-Friendly Gem

For budget-minded travelers, California may not always be a top choice, but Rosemont offers plenty of affordability. The family-owned Adalberto's Mexican Food, which has 10 locations across the state including one in Rosemont, offers fast-casual Mexican cuisine, with an array of tacos, burritos, tortas, and more, almost all of which cost under $15. El Cantaro Vegan Taqueria is another top local option with a 4.7 rating on Google, serving veganized versions of Mexican classics like enchiladas, tostadas, and chile rellenos, all for under $20.

When it comes to souvenirs, you'll find affordable shopping 1.5 miles away at Folsom Boulevard Flea Market, which has been setting up shop in Sacramento on the weekends since 1965. With over 100 different regular vendors, browse through everything from antiques to clothing, jewelry, books, and toys. You'll also find a range of food options, including classic fair snacks and international cuisines. Admission is completely free, as is parking, although it can get crowded after 10 a.m., according to past visitors. "It's a fun place to explore, whether you're hunting for a good deal or just browsing," said one recent Google reviewer. "Definitely worth checking out if you're in the Sacramento area!"

Finally, golfers can enjoy a tee time at Cordova Golf Course, about 2.4 miles away from Rosemont. This public course has reasonable rates, too — on weekdays after 1 p.m., the fee for an 18-hole course is only $19. It's also $13 two hours before sunset, seven days a week. A golf cart rental is just $17.