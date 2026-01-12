California's Affordable Sacramento Neighborhood Is An Overlooked, Family-Friendly Gem
California's capital city, Sacramento, is brimming with interesting neighborhoods to explore, from its revitalized warehouse district to the historic and boutique-filled Oak Park. But one of its more under-the-radar areas lies around 9 miles outside of downtown Sacramento, and is filled with affordable and family-friendly dining and activities. Rosemont, a neighborhood in east Sacramento close to the cities of La Riviera and Rancho Cordova, first sprang up in the 1950s. Today, it's home to around 22,000 people, not to mention around 100 local businesses, and numerous parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.
According to All City Homes, a Sacramento real estate company, this neighborhood is one of the city's hidden gems. Although it doesn't get the same level of attention as other pockets of Sacramento, it deserves a spot on budget travelers' and families' radars, with its affordable dining, recreation, and entertainment for the whole family. Given that Sacramento International Airport is just a 25-minute drive into Rosemont, it's also very easy to get to.
An affordable California vacation
For budget-minded travelers, California may not always be a top choice, but Rosemont offers plenty of affordability. The family-owned Adalberto's Mexican Food, which has 10 locations across the state including one in Rosemont, offers fast-casual Mexican cuisine, with an array of tacos, burritos, tortas, and more, almost all of which cost under $15. El Cantaro Vegan Taqueria is another top local option with a 4.7 rating on Google, serving veganized versions of Mexican classics like enchiladas, tostadas, and chile rellenos, all for under $20.
When it comes to souvenirs, you'll find affordable shopping 1.5 miles away at Folsom Boulevard Flea Market, which has been setting up shop in Sacramento on the weekends since 1965. With over 100 different regular vendors, browse through everything from antiques to clothing, jewelry, books, and toys. You'll also find a range of food options, including classic fair snacks and international cuisines. Admission is completely free, as is parking, although it can get crowded after 10 a.m., according to past visitors. "It's a fun place to explore, whether you're hunting for a good deal or just browsing," said one recent Google reviewer. "Definitely worth checking out if you're in the Sacramento area!"
Finally, golfers can enjoy a tee time at Cordova Golf Course, about 2.4 miles away from Rosemont. This public course has reasonable rates, too — on weekdays after 1 p.m., the fee for an 18-hole course is only $19. It's also $13 two hours before sunset, seven days a week. A golf cart rental is just $17.
Family-friendly things to do around Rosemont
Sacramento is known as California's "City of Trees" and that's definitely the case in Rosemont. From its shaded streets to its numerous green spaces, this neighborhood is an ideal choice for families looking for some outdoor fun. You'll find a swimming pool, along with numerous sport courts and athletic spaces in the 18-acre Oki Park. Granite Regional Park includes one of the country's biggest skate parks, Granite Skate Park, with eight different bowls as well as a street course. Granite Regional Park also has a dog park, and various picnicking areas, within its over 80 acres. You'll find even more amenities in Rosemont Community Park, which houses a range of playgrounds, not to mention a butterfly garden, tennis courts, and picnicking areas.
If you're looking for things to do in Sacramento in the winter, families with young children can head to the Sacramento Children's Museum, which is just a few minutes away in Rancho Cordova. Geared towards children 8 and under, the museum features 20 different interactive exhibits, from a pretend Vet Office to "Play Around the World," showcasing Korean, Japanese, and Chinese culture. Admission is an affordable $10 for both adults and children (and $8 for seniors). Even more family-friendly fun can be found at the nearby K1 Speed Sacramento, where you can enjoy go-kart racing, an arcade, and dining. If you're looking for a place to stay during your trip, there are plenty of options through Sacramento. Check out the five best hotels in Sacramento.