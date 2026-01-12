The Oregon Outback's 5 Best Spots For Dark Sky Stargazing

Travelers might know of the Oregon Outback for its high desert, natural hot springs, and scenic byway that snakes across vast, remote plains. These make up a stark landscape that's fascinating to explore during the day, whether you're going on a desert hike or soaking in the springs. But a shimmering panorama lies overhead come nightfall, when the motionless outback becomes a top-tier stargazing destination. In 2024, DarkSky International certified the Oregon Outback as the world's largest dark sky sanctuary so far.

The certified area is 2.5 million acres in Lake County, located in the southern part of the state just east of the Cascade Mountains. The expanse earned the dark-sky designation thanks to its sparse population and minimal tree blockage. The whole county has only two official cities, according to the World Population Review, one of which is Paisley, a hidden city with ancient caves and unmatched beauty. On average, the entirety of Lake County has just one resident per square mile (around 8,000 residents in total).

The dark-sky certification also ensures that it will maintain excellent night-sky experiences in the long run, with strict lighting standards and protection of local ecosystems. It gives local businesses and communities incentives to attract and support astrotourists who come for the starry skies. You can see the luminous spool of the Milky Way, meteor showers, and planets from various sites around the county, but here are some of the best spots to ponder the stars in Oregon's Outback, based on their viewing accessibility, seclusion from light pollution, and accounts from past stargazers.