Colorado's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Is A Denver Gem With Stunning Mountain And City Views
Denver, Colorado, is known for a lot of things. Along with being the capital of the Centennial State, Denver has been called America's street art capital as well as America's craft beer capital. And the food and drink scene goes beyond beer with great restaurants, bars, and fun nightlife. To get some of the best views in town plus some tasty drinks, make sure to visit 54thirty, which bills itself as the "highest open-air rooftop bar" in the Mile High City. Technically, the Halo Rooftop Bar that opened in 2025 on the top of the Kimpton Claret is now the highest open air bar in Denver at 5,817 feet. But Halo is miles south of downtown Denver and is actually closer to the suburbs than the city.
So, if you're focused on the heart of Denver, 54thirty is still the winner. The bar is actually 150 feet higher than a mile above sea level, sitting at 5,430 feet. At this height, you can get clear views to the west of the Rocky Mountains and out over the city. This bar is on the 20th floor of the Le Méridien Denver Downtown and has been named one of the best rooftop bars in Denver by The Rooftop Guide, and plenty of Yelp reviewers are also big fans. People noted that it is a particularly great place to go at sunset, and one person on Tripadvisor raved: "The view is breathtaking, music and ambiance are fantastic. But what really stands out is the service."
What to know about 54thirty in downtown Denver
Along with great views of Denver, the seasonal menu at 54thirty has shareable dishes like elote corn dip, barbecue pork sliders, and lemon blueberry cake. There are also plenty of Colorado beers on tap or by the can, but it's the cocktail menu that's the real star of the show. The most elaborate and priciest cocktail on the menu is the crystal clear old fashioned priced at $54.30 that uses Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo Tequila as the base. The other cocktails are about a third of the price, going for around $16 to $20. Some of the cocktails feature Mountain West spirits, like Mile High Spirits Vodka out of Denver and Brush Creek Distillery from Saratoga, Wyoming.
One thing to know about visiting 54thirty is that the vibe is more upscale – as you might expect from a place that sells bottles of wine for more than $100. Also, you might have to wait for a seat if it's busy; the bar doesn't take reservations. If you have a mixed age group (anyone under 21), you can all go to the bar before 6 p.m., but after that, it's only for those 21 and older. And while it is open all year with heaters when needed, if the weather is bad enough, it will close. And as one person noted on Yelp, if it's windy, you should skip ordering the chips.
You don't have to be a hotel guest to go to the bar, though if you want to stay the night, Le Méridien Denver Downtown has 272 luxurious rooms to choose from. And if you're still feeling hungry after your visit, you can also try out the hotel's restaurant, Corrinne Denver, which is one of Colorado's most iconic and serves elevated American comfort food like baked oysters and braised short rib.