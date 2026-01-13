Colorado's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Is A Denver Gem With Stunning Mountain And City Views

Along with great views of Denver, the seasonal menu at 54thirty has shareable dishes like elote corn dip, barbecue pork sliders, and lemon blueberry cake. There are also plenty of Colorado beers on tap or by the can, but it's the cocktail menu that's the real star of the show. The most elaborate and priciest cocktail on the menu is the crystal clear old fashioned priced at $54.30 that uses Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo Tequila as the base. The other cocktails are about a third of the price, going for around $16 to $20. Some of the cocktails feature Mountain West spirits, like Mile High Spirits Vodka out of Denver and Brush Creek Distillery from Saratoga, Wyoming.

One thing to know about visiting 54thirty is that the vibe is more upscale – as you might expect from a place that sells bottles of wine for more than $100. Also, you might have to wait for a seat if it's busy; the bar doesn't take reservations. If you have a mixed age group (anyone under 21), you can all go to the bar before 6 p.m., but after that, it's only for those 21 and older. And while it is open all year with heaters when needed, if the weather is bad enough, it will close. And as one person noted on Yelp, if it's windy, you should skip ordering the chips.

You don't have to be a hotel guest to go to the bar, though if you want to stay the night, Le Méridien Denver Downtown has 272 luxurious rooms to choose from. And if you're still feeling hungry after your visit, you can also try out the hotel's restaurant, Corrinne Denver, which is one of Colorado's most iconic and serves elevated American comfort food like baked oysters and braised short rib.