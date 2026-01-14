Myrtle Beach's Favorite February Festival Is An Annual Coffee Paradise On The Coast
South Carolina's Myrtle Beach may be a beloved, affordable coastal summer getaway, but even when the temperatures dip in the winter months, there is plenty to do beyond the beach. For instance, on February 14, coffee lovers are in for a treat with the 2026 Coastal Coffee Fest. This unique way to spend Valentine's Day offers insight into the incredible coffee scene along the Grand Strand's sandy beaches that stretch for 60 miles.
Now in its third year, the 2026 Coastal Coffee Fest is used as a fundraiser for the Bloom & Brew Coffee Project. This nonprofit runs coffee carts outside high schools in Horry County, which includes Myrtle Beach. In doing so, they provide an inclusive environment for special education students to acquire customer service and business skills. This partnership between Coastal Coffee Fest and Bloom & Brew Coffee Project means that you can feel even better about spending Valentine's Day morning sipping on local brews.
Coffee tastings, a local artisan market, food trucks, and the opportunity to mingle with local roasters and bakers are just some of the reasons to wake up and join the fun. During the festival, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference and Business Center, there will also be educational opportunities where you can learn more about local roasters. In years past, this included everything from how coffee is sourced to how the roasting process works.
The fun in Myrtle Beach doesn't slow down in winter
While the official list of participating coffee shops and roasters hasn't been released, it's likely that area favorites like Grand Strand Coffee, Beach Hippie Coffee, and Be Known Coffee will return to the event. Grand Strand and Beach Hippie both won awards at the 2025 Coastal Coffee Fest, with the former taking home the prize for Best Cold Brew and the latter winning Best Drip Coffee. To attend the event, be sure to register online to get priority access to the festival.
After you've had your fill of java, you can continue your Valentine's Day with some other romantic activities in and around Myrtle Beach. For something truly special, consider spending the evening at the picturesque Brookgreen Garden on nearby Murrells Inlet. The award-winning sculpture and botanical garden makes a perfect romantic backdrop for a vow renewal ceremony and dinner with a special Valentine's Day menu. The event, which costs $190 per couple for non-members, is a memorable way to cap such a special day.
Of course, you don't need to have a Valentine to enjoy Myrtle Beach. The entertainment hub Broadway on the Beach is filled with things to explore, whether you want to shop, eat, take in a show, or play some games at the arcade. With so much to do, Myrtle Beach makes a great winter weekend escape, particularly as the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is just 10 minutes from the coast.