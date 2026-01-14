Myrtle Beach's Favorite February Festival Is An Annual Coffee Paradise On The Coast

South Carolina's Myrtle Beach may be a beloved, affordable coastal summer getaway, but even when the temperatures dip in the winter months, there is plenty to do beyond the beach. For instance, on February 14, coffee lovers are in for a treat with the 2026 Coastal Coffee Fest. This unique way to spend Valentine's Day offers insight into the incredible coffee scene along the Grand Strand's sandy beaches that stretch for 60 miles.

Now in its third year, the 2026 Coastal Coffee Fest is used as a fundraiser for the Bloom & Brew Coffee Project. This nonprofit runs coffee carts outside high schools in Horry County, which includes Myrtle Beach. In doing so, they provide an inclusive environment for special education students to acquire customer service and business skills. This partnership between Coastal Coffee Fest and Bloom & Brew Coffee Project means that you can feel even better about spending Valentine's Day morning sipping on local brews.

Coffee tastings, a local artisan market, food trucks, and the opportunity to mingle with local roasters and bakers are just some of the reasons to wake up and join the fun. During the festival, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference and Business Center, there will also be educational opportunities where you can learn more about local roasters. In years past, this included everything from how coffee is sourced to how the roasting process works.