Wisconsin's Most Visited Museum Is A Giant, Lively Downtown Milwaukee Must-See
What would it be like to walk through Wisconsin's past, from rainforest to field, village to city, century by century? From dinosaurs and glaciers to Native Americans and modern industry, you can experience it all — immersively — at the Milwaukee Public Museum, Wisconsin's definitive natural history museum and one of the city's best family-friendly things to do in winter. Opened in 1884, the museum houses over 4 million objects across four floors, including life-size dioramas, walk-through historic villages, a live butterfly garden, a planetarium, and a rainforest experience, all telling the biological, zoological, anthropological, and geological story of Wisconsin's 72 counties. The most visited museum in the state, it draws about 550,000 visitors annually. It's little wonder, then, that the museum plans to relocate and expand in 2027, renamed as The Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin.
TripAdvisor users consistently rank it among the best museums they've visited, with 4.6 stars across more than 1,000 reviews. "One of the most expansive museums we have encountered and a thoroughly enjoyable visit," wrote one reviewer, praising the immersive exhibits and scale of the collection. "We started our self-guided tour of the museum and were initially impressed with the start of the displays in the museum that typically traced the dawn of time. By the time we completed what we would call a brief tour of the three levels of the museum we were absolutely amazed at how good this museum is."
The museum is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults (18-64) and $19 for kids (4-13), which includes one planetarium program; admission is free on Thursdays through a partnership with Kohl's. Milwaukee County residents receive $2 off daily, and EBT cardholders can purchase adult tickets for just $3.
Planning your trip
While admission to the Milwaukee Public Museum may seem steep, many visitors say it's worth the cost, as it easily becomes an all-day experience — some report spending four hours there and still not seeing everything. The museum has a café and coffee kiosk with limited hours, selling snacks and drinks, and visitors are allowed to bring their own food. It's also just 10 miles from the airport, is a short drive from Riverwest, a creative neighborhood that features eclectic festivals with local art, and is easily accessible from the Riverwalk, which links several vibrant Milwaukee neighborhoods.
Exhibit highlights include the Hebior Mammoth; excavated in nearby Kenosha County, it's the most complete mammoth ever found in North America and is estimated to be 14,500 years old. The museum also owns a rare collection of what are believed to be Apache playing cards made of rawhide along with a massive Disney memorabilia collection. Standouts frequently mentioned by visitors include the immersive "Milwaukee Through Time" and European village, the Native American displays, the butterfly garden, and other global collections. "We laughed at mastodons, marveled at stars, and whispered secrets in dark exhibits," wrote one reviewer. "Quirky, intimate, and full of wonder — perfect!"
Visitors do warn that the museum can become very crowded and loud during school group tours. Some note it may be challenging for people with sensory sensitivities, as the acoustics can create a loud, echo-filled environment. There is no designated parking; metered street spots and nearby municipal lots are available, so planning ahead is advised. For visitors willing to plan around crowds and parking, the Milwaukee Public Museum offers one of the most immersive and memorable museum experiences in the Midwest.