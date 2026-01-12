Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Gateway City To Mt. Saint Helens With A Nostalgic Burger Joint
There's an immense amount of beauty in the Pacific Northwest. States like Washington and Oregon are loaded with lush evergreen forests, as well as stunning coastlines, rivers, and lakes. Situated 72 miles north of Portland (the "quietest city in America") and 106 miles south of Seattle, is the city of Toledo. With a population of just over 500 residents as of 2023, Toledo is located in Lewis County near the Cowlitz River and is surrounded by forests, farmland, and rolling hills. The river is filled with various fish, such as salmon and winter steelhead, and is home to wildlife like elk and beavers.
Mt. Saint Helens is an active volcano in the Cascade Range, which includes other volcanoes like Mt. Rainier, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Hood. After its devastating 1980 eruption, Mt. Saint Helens remarkably recovered its lush natural beauty. Seeds, spores, and underground organisms survived, helping plant growth thrive again.
Toledo is Washington's gateway city to Mt. Saint Helens because it is accessible via State Route 505, which connects with Interstate 5 and SR 504 leading toward Mt. Saint Helens National Volcanic Monument and Spirit Lake. For tourists visiting Mt. Saint Helens, Toledo also offers important facilities like gas stations, restaurants, and nearby lodging options. It's a great city to begin your expedition to Mt. Saint Helens.
Mrs. Beesley's Burgers is a must-visit
Craving a great burger? You're in luck. Mrs. Beesley's Burgers is a must-visit for any travelers stopping in Toledo. While it's not the birthplace of America's hamburger sandwich, the establishment has been serving up classic comfort food since Dan and Dixie Beesley bought what was once George and Eva's burger stand in 1976. The Beesleys kept the 1950s vibes of the original burger stand with, as one Yelp reviewer wrote, "Old school diner vibes on the inside." The menu will have any hungry traveler's mouth watering with options ranging from a classic burger to a blue cheese and bacon melt to a mushroom patty. And if you're not in the mood for burgers, chicken, clam, shrimp, and corn dogs are all available. The classic American vibe will have you thinking you've traveled back in time.
Mrs. Beesley's Burgers is highly rated on TripAdvisor as a place to go for a quick bite in Toledo, and reviewers on the site praise the establishment for great food and service. One writes that they had a "fantastic burger, grilled onions, and Swiss with thick bacon. The best I've ever had, and the service was excellent as well."
If you're looking for more places to eat in Toledo, you can also try Betty's Place for more classic American fare, including burgers, milkshakes, and a variety of patty melts and BLTs. One reviewer on Yelp praised the food and drink writing: "Will be getting the fried mushrooms and fried Mac & Cheese again, as well as peanut butter shakes."
Where else to eat and where to stay
So, you're thinking of staying the night in Toledo? Well, while there are not many options for lodging in Toledo itself, close by you'll find the Centralia Square Grand Ballroom and Hotel in the city of Centralia (about 24 miles away). This hotel gives guests the chance to unwind in a lavish historic building constructed in the early 20th century. Here you'll see historic elements, like original hardwood floors and high ceilings, blended with modern amenities like spacious suites and marble showers in European-inspired rooms. Other options located slightly closer to Toledo are name-brand hotels like Best Western Plus Park Place Inn & Suites in Chehalis (around 19 miles away) and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chehalis-Centralia, also in Chehalis.
If you want to visit some more places near Toledo, the St. Francis Mission in Lewis County (3 miles north of Toledo) is the oldest Catholic Mission in the Northwest. It was founded in the early 19th century and is worth checking out, especially if you're into history. Lewis and Clark State Park is an excellent spot for nature lovers as it is filled with old‑growth forests, nature trails, and picnic areas. One scenic walk is the Trail of the Deer and Old Growth Forest Loop, which is 1.8 miles long and is perfect for birding, hiking, and casual walking.
For traveling to Toledo, your best bet is to fly to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which is about 93 miles from the city, or Portland International Airport, 70 miles south. You could also take a Pacific Northwest scenic train ride, which showcases ethereal views of Mt. Saint Helen's.