Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Gateway City To Mt. Saint Helens With A Nostalgic Burger Joint

There's an immense amount of beauty in the Pacific Northwest. States like Washington and Oregon are loaded with lush evergreen forests, as well as stunning coastlines, rivers, and lakes. Situated 72 miles north of Portland (the "quietest city in America") and 106 miles south of Seattle, is the city of Toledo. With a population of just over 500 residents as of 2023, Toledo is located in Lewis County near the Cowlitz River and is surrounded by forests, farmland, and rolling hills. The river is filled with various fish, such as salmon and winter steelhead, and is home to wildlife like elk and beavers.

Mt. Saint Helens is an active volcano in the Cascade Range, which includes other volcanoes like Mt. Rainier, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Hood. After its devastating 1980 eruption, Mt. Saint Helens remarkably recovered its lush natural beauty. Seeds, spores, and underground organisms survived, helping plant growth thrive again.

Toledo is Washington's gateway city to Mt. Saint Helens because it is accessible via State Route 505, which connects with Interstate 5 and SR 504 leading toward Mt. Saint Helens National Volcanic Monument and Spirit Lake. For tourists visiting Mt. Saint Helens, Toledo also offers important facilities like gas stations, restaurants, and nearby lodging options. It's a great city to begin your expedition to Mt. Saint Helens.