North Carolina's Overlooked City Is A Blue Ridge Beauty With A Walkable Downtown And Outdoor Adventures

The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina are a haven of adventure. Quiet towns are tucked between the valleys, while the slopes hide winding trails for breathtaking hikes. Snaking through the landscape is the Blue Ridge Parkway, often called "America's favorite drive". Not far from a slice of the Blue Ridge Parkway is Lenoir, a North Carolina mountain city often overlooked by vacationers in favor of more well-known hotspots like Asheville. A little under 2 hours by car from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Lenoir's walkable downtown leads to new adventures.

A rural hamlet called Tucker's Barn was established in the 1760s, which eventually developed into what is now Lenoir. The settlement was later renamed after William Lenoir, an officer in the Revolutionary War who settled in the countryside nearby. Farmers who cultivated tobacco, cotton, and corn in the area traded their goods in the market square. Lenoir's industry eventually shifted from agriculture to furniture manufacturing, for which the city became famous.

Surrounded by the Blue Ridge foothills, the streets of downtown Lenoir are lined with quaint buildings and public sculptures, enticing visitors with a leisurely stroll. Browse the local shops, or spend the day at the Caldwell Heritage Museum, located within a stately red-brick edifice. Saturdays feature a Farmer's Market, where you can pick up everything from fresh flowers to soaps and candles, while Lenoir's annual Blackberry Festival in July is fragrant with the aroma of blackberry pies. Eager explorers can head to the tranquil parks around town for hikes through breezy woodlands, where quiet waters are home to local swans. Head into the backcountry slopes for mountain biking, or simply enjoy a picnic amidst the scenery. Though Lenoir may be hidden in the hills, there is excitement all around for visitors.