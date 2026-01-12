5 Affordable Ikea Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier
Ikea might be the king of affordable homeware and flatpack furniture, but it also sells some nifty items for use on the road. The store's collection of travel essentials includes waterproof bags, umbrellas, and clothes organizers, all designed in the same Swedish modernist style that helped make Ikea so successful in the first place. More importantly, these products are inexpensive, meaning you can get high-quality, durable pieces of equipment without breaking the bank.
Each of the items below can help streamline your travel experience, whether you need a foldable umbrella to whip out on rainy walks, an insulated flask to bring on camping trips, bags for keeping dirty shoes and clean clothes separate, or waterproof carriers for wet swimming trunks and rain-drenched anoraks. All of the items cost less than $10 and have a minimum review score of four out of five stars. Note, though, that if you sign up for the Ikea Family rewards program, you may be entitled to further discounts and benefits.
Knalla foldable umbrella
Ikea's Knalla umbrella is a foldable umbrella with a waterproof sleeve that, at 9.5 inches long when compacted, fits quite comfortably into a backpack or tote bag. The $7.99 umbrella currently comes in three color variations: black, yellow and green stripes, and blue and white stripes. As of this writing, the blue-and-white and yellow-and-green versions have been labeled as "Last chance to buy," with the former having a reduced price of $4.99 until stock runs out. That said, the black option is the most stylish and easiest to pair with different outfits.
The Knalla has an average rating of 4.1 stars across more than 300 reviews on the IKEA website. One customer, who gave the product five stars, noted that the umbrella was able to withstand the wind and rain of India's notoriously torrential monsoon season. Other reviewers have praised the umbrella for being lightweight, practical, and easy to store — all qualities that will appeal to travelers. Ikea's travel collection also features a non-foldable umbrella that currently costs $9.99.
Skogssallat toiletry bag
A decent bag for toiletries is a necessary item on many travelers' checklists. It keeps all your gels, creams, pastes, and pomades together and prevents them from spilling over the rest of your belongings. What's cool about Ikea's Skogssallat toiletry bag is that it not only carries your toiletries but also allows you to compartmentalize them, too. If you're looking for something small — say, some tweezers or a travel-sized toothpaste tube — it can be frustrating to have to dig under and reorder everything in the bag to find the item in question. The Skogssallat bag, which comes in barber-shop red and white stripes or a royal blue background dotted with white spots, has one large and three small interior compartments, making it easier to find things quickly.
The 4 x 8.25 x 11.75-inch bag, which costs only $5.99, has 4.7 stars across almost 50 reviews, with customers praising its size, practicality, design, and convenience. One customer mentioned that it's not only appropriate for carrying toiletries, but also a wallet, keys, a smartphone, a book, eye masks, and other travel essentials can also fit within its compartments. Another nice feature is a small loop of fabric at one end of the bag, which allows you to hang it up when not in use.
Pärkla shoe bag
It's an in-vogue, space-saving travel hack for travelers to avoid packing shoes in their luggage by clipping them to their backpacks instead. While this can be sage advice, sometimes it doesn't cut it, like when you're in a downpour or, more obviously, when you don't have an appropriate backpack to attach them to. In such cases, you might benefit from a Pärkla shoe bag. While it won't save you any space, it will keep grubby shoes away from the clean stuff in your suitcase.
At 19 x 8.75 x 6 inches, the zip-sealed, polypropylene bags are designed to store one large pair of shoes, like hiking boots, or two smaller pairs. The bags' potential usage is more versatile than simply being useful for traveling with footwear, with some customers using the bags for damp swimwear or keeping items dry when it's raining. They're also easy to fold, so they don't eat up a lot of extra space when not in use.
Costing just $0.99 each at the time of this writing, Pärkla bags really couldn't be much cheaper, and the reviews attest that the price point doesn't equate to a sacrifice in quality. Across more than 900 reviews, the average rating is 4.8 stars, with many customers offering ideas for alternative uses for the product, from storing spare sheets to keeping items organized in cubbyholes.
Undersöka insulated flask
Ikea has several different travel flasks for sale, but in terms of both style and utility, the Undersöka is the pick of the bunch. The 8-inch, 14-ounce black steel flask looks slick and is compact enough that it fits easily into a backpack or tote bag without overencumbering it. The insulation means you can carry cold drinks like water or juice, or hot coffee, tea, or soup, on a hike without worrying about temperature changes. To drink from the flask, you just need to push the button on the lid.
Such practicality and convenience are among the major reasons the Undersöka insulated flask has a score of 4.5 across its 400-plus reviews. One customer, who uses it at his desk at work, said the bottle is "so well insulated there is still unmelted ice at the end of the day." Other customers have praised the Undersöka in comparison to other flasks — one even said it was the best $9 they'd ever spent — though a few have reported issues with its size and the difficulty of cleaning it.
Rensare waterproof bag
Every keen outdoor traveler knows that having proper weather-resistant kit is key to the journey going smoothly, whether that's an affordable method of waterproofing your clothes and luggage or hacks you can use inside your backpack to keep your personal effects dry. For the latter, it's hard to beat Ikea's Rensare bags. These budget-friendly waterproof accessories cost only $3.99, and, with a volume of 85 ounces, they're great for storing wet clothes, swimwear, beach towels, leaky cosmetics, and more.
If you fold the top edge three times and then close the bag's snap strap, it both seals the inside and creates a handle, thus making the bag easier to carry. The product has received many stellar reactions from Ikea customers, averaging 4.6 stars across more than 450 reviews. Overall, the typically positive reviews praised the versatility and quality of the product. One customer, who awarded the Rensare waterproof bag five stars, bought several and said they used them for carrying camping snacks, toiletries, and dog food, even using some as sandbags to hold down a sun shade.