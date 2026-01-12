5 Affordable Ikea Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier

It's an in-vogue, space-saving travel hack for travelers to avoid packing shoes in their luggage by clipping them to their backpacks instead. While this can be sage advice, sometimes it doesn't cut it, like when you're in a downpour or, more obviously, when you don't have an appropriate backpack to attach them to. In such cases, you might benefit from a Pärkla shoe bag. While it won't save you any space, it will keep grubby shoes away from the clean stuff in your suitcase.

At 19 x 8.75 x 6 inches, the zip-sealed, polypropylene bags are designed to store one large pair of shoes, like hiking boots, or two smaller pairs. The bags' potential usage is more versatile than simply being useful for traveling with footwear, with some customers using the bags for damp swimwear or keeping items dry when it's raining. They're also easy to fold, so they don't eat up a lot of extra space when not in use.

Costing just $0.99 each at the time of this writing, Pärkla bags really couldn't be much cheaper, and the reviews attest that the price point doesn't equate to a sacrifice in quality. Across more than 900 reviews, the average rating is 4.8 stars, with many customers offering ideas for alternative uses for the product, from storing spare sheets to keeping items organized in cubbyholes.