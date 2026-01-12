The 5 Best Day Hikes In Yosemite National Park, According To Experts

So, you're looking to go day hiking in Yosemite National Park? Join the queue! This is perhaps the most famous place for hitting the trails in the great state of California. It's easy to see why. It's hallowed ground for outdoors enthusiasts, drawing 4 million visitors each year with its symphony of granite summits and hulking sequoia trees. Look one way, and you'll spy the mighty Half Dome. Look another, and there are secret valleys filled with waterfalls and granite domes. Basically, Yosemite is about as breathtaking as it gets!

Day hiking is a fine way to get a taste of the legendary Yosemite backcountry without having to pack up days of food supplies and tent gear. What's more, some of the park's most iconic routes can be done in a single session, taking anything from a few hours to every iota of time between sunrise and sunset, but almost always offering spectacular, unforgettable views and experiences along the way.

This guide brings together recommendations from leading outdoors experts, official national park service picks, and my own in-depth knowledge of this Californian gem. In a word — expertise. The result is a handful of trails that regularly stand out as the very best day hikes in Yosemite, from the huge route up Half Dome to more hidden paths that begin in the Tuolumne Meadows area.