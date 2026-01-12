On Colorado And New Mexico's Border Is An Expansive Reservoir Offering An Underrated Lake Haven For Recreation

Colorado is defined by natural beauty and the towering Rocky Mountains. Its world-renowned ski resorts and mountain towns need no introduction. The names Vail, Aspen, and Breckenridge carry near-unmatched "brand awareness." We all know them; we all wish to ski them. Not only that, but Colorado's national parks, like Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, and the Great Sand Dunes with its short-lived water feature, are highly-rated national treasures. Even a spot like the Garden of the Gods, a city park rivaling national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty, would be a top tourist destination in another state, but in Colorado, it's just another awe-inspiring park in a state filled with geographic wonders.

For travelers who are looking to go somewhere new and escape the crowds, Colorado has plenty of those as well. In the south, nestled up against the New Mexico border, is Navajo State Park. Unlike the north of Colorado, with its steep hills filled with ponderosa pines and towering mountain peaks, the southern slice of the state is defined by its desert landscapes. The state park centers around the 15,000-acre Navajo Reservoir, which reaches south into New Mexico and is surrounded by low rolling hills, topped with high-desert shrubs and trees.

Just outside the tiny town of Arboles, Colorado, at an elevation of 6,279 feet, Navajo State Park is around 50 minutes southeast of Durango, Colorado's riverside hub. It's also just 45 minutes southwest of Pagosa Springs, offering a lake haven for boaters, kayakers, or fishermen. Navajo State Park is the ideal destination for a rugged weekend away from the crowds on a kayak, camping at the small Windsurf Beach, and hitting the trails to get in touch with nature. You might even see some wild horses, deer, or elk on the shores of this high-desert oasis.