On Colorado And New Mexico's Border Is An Expansive Reservoir Offering An Underrated Lake Haven For Recreation
Colorado is defined by natural beauty and the towering Rocky Mountains. Its world-renowned ski resorts and mountain towns need no introduction. The names Vail, Aspen, and Breckenridge carry near-unmatched "brand awareness." We all know them; we all wish to ski them. Not only that, but Colorado's national parks, like Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, and the Great Sand Dunes with its short-lived water feature, are highly-rated national treasures. Even a spot like the Garden of the Gods, a city park rivaling national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty, would be a top tourist destination in another state, but in Colorado, it's just another awe-inspiring park in a state filled with geographic wonders.
For travelers who are looking to go somewhere new and escape the crowds, Colorado has plenty of those as well. In the south, nestled up against the New Mexico border, is Navajo State Park. Unlike the north of Colorado, with its steep hills filled with ponderosa pines and towering mountain peaks, the southern slice of the state is defined by its desert landscapes. The state park centers around the 15,000-acre Navajo Reservoir, which reaches south into New Mexico and is surrounded by low rolling hills, topped with high-desert shrubs and trees.
Just outside the tiny town of Arboles, Colorado, at an elevation of 6,279 feet, Navajo State Park is around 50 minutes southeast of Durango, Colorado's riverside hub. It's also just 45 minutes southwest of Pagosa Springs, offering a lake haven for boaters, kayakers, or fishermen. Navajo State Park is the ideal destination for a rugged weekend away from the crowds on a kayak, camping at the small Windsurf Beach, and hitting the trails to get in touch with nature. You might even see some wild horses, deer, or elk on the shores of this high-desert oasis.
Visiting the rugged and beautiful Navajo State Park
Navajo State Park is a year-round draw for water enthusiasts. The ultimate Navajo State Park experience takes place on the water, sailing, swimming, chilling under the sun in a pontoon, or kayaking along the shore and watching for wildlife. The majority of the reservoir is in New Mexico, and both states have small marinas on the lake. If you're not a boat owner, don't worry — you can rent paddleboards or boats from the Two Rivers Marina right in the park.
Day trips are doable, but to get the most out of the park, a night on the shores of the reservoir is ideal. The park has five campgrounds scattered throughout. That said, reviews show the sites vary quite a bit in terms of amenities and lake views, so be sure to do some research to figure out which one best fits your needs. The park also has three cabins available, and this visitor wrote, "We stayed in a beautiful two-bedroom cabin at the state park. It had beautiful views of the lake from both the front deck and living room...We loved going out on the water in a pontoon boat and also our kayaks. The camp host was wonderful and very helpful. We'll definitely be returning!" If traveling with an RV, there's also the privately-owned Navajo Lake Resort that has RV sites.
No matter where you stay, bring ample supplies, as Arboles only offers basic amenities. Beyond that, it's all about relaxing days on the water. In the evening, sit around the fire pit and gaze up: no crowds or light pollution, just the sounds of crickets and a sky full of high-desert stars.