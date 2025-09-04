Colorado's Great Sand Dunes Hide A Short-Lived Creek Perfect For Swimming, Tubing, And Family-Friendly Fun

Late May is when Medano Creek reaches peak flow, cascading down the mountains and pooling at the base of the sand dunes in the national park. With each surge flow, the water ripples out with beach-like waves perfect for splashing in these shallow waters. Tubing and floating are only possible for small kids, even at peak flow, but skimboarding (like surfing but in shallow water) is an activity that both youths and adults can enjoy here. If you're thinking of propping up a speaker for some beach music, don't. The park doesn't allow any Bluetooth speakers or sound disturbances. Instead, it wants visitors to hear the natural sounds of the park. These include what are known as the singing sands — deep humming sounds caused by the avalanche of sand grains rubbing together down the dunes.

Another seasonal activity in Great Sand Dunes National Park happens in February and March, when birders come from all over to watch the sandhill crane migration. There are 250 species of birds in the park, but the greater sandhill crane is iconic. Each year, an estimated 20 thousand cranes stop by the Great Sand Dunes on their way from New Mexico to Canada.

Sandboarding and sand sledding down the dunes are thrilling activities available year-round in the park for any adventure seeker. Sand sleds (and skim boards) are not available in the park, though. So, if you need to rent, be sure to pick them up beforehand; equipment rentals are available near the park entrance as well as in Alamosa. Hiking is also popular in Great Sand Dunes National Park and possible in any season. You can hike anywhere on the 30 square miles of sand dunes without having to worry about going off trail, because the dunes are totally trail free. A favorite destination for many park visitors — if you prefer to have a specific destination — is the trek over sand to the summit of High Dune, which provides great views of the entire dunefield.