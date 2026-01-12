Between Portland And The Oregon Coast Is An Emerald Valley With Wineries, Wildlife, And Trails
Millions of visitors flock to Portland, Oregon each year to experience the city's bike trails, craft breweries, and foodie scene. For those who'd rather vacation at a slower pace, sip delicious wine, and explore gorgeous nature trails, Tualatin Valley is the place to be. As part of the larger Willamette Valley, a region of Oregon well known for its wineries, Tualatin Valley has tons of great options for wine tasting. With dozens of vineyards and wineries, hiking and biking trails that ramble through the green landscape, and opportunities to spot wildlife all around, this region of Oregon offers a quaint countryside escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Since Tualatin Valley is a short 15-minute drive from Portland, visiting this region couldn't be easier. Travelers can easily fly into Portland International Airport and rent a car to explore the different towns in Tualatin Valley. Portland's light rail also connects the airport with a couple of towns on the eastern edge of Tualatin Valley if you have transportation set up once you get here. As far as lodging goes, you can find pleasant hotels and charming vacation rentals in most of the towns in this valley. Once you're settled in, you'll find no shortage of ways to enjoy the valley's natural beauty, whether you're admiring the landscape while sipping wine or lacing up your hiking shoes to hit the trails.
Tualatin Valley's wineries
Oregon's Tualatin Valley boasts 30 different vineyards across the region. Sherwood, Oregon is an under-the-radar city with great options for craft wine. Nestled in the stunning Chehalem Mountains, Beckham Estate Vineyard ages its wine in terra cotta amphora and large French barrels which help the flavor of the wine shine through. The vineyard offers a couple different tasting room experiences, one of which includes a tour of the winery and ceramics studio. Sherwood is also home to Ponzi Vineyards, a vineyard with a focus on producing excellent wines in an eco-friendly way. Its tasting room is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it offers tours, bocce ball courts, and a variety of tasting experiences.
To get a taste of more wine across the Tualatin Valley, head over to Tualatin Estate Vineyard in Forest Grove, one of the region's oldest vineyards. The wines from this vineyard (most notably the pinot noir) have won multiple awards over the years. You can sit back and enjoy a tasting in its indoor or outdoor spaces or go on a walking tour of the grounds to learn more about how the wine is made. While you're in Forest Grove, check out Dauntless Wine Co. While every winery has a unique origin story, Dauntless Wine Co. is founded by veterans with a mission of helping other veterans adjust to life after active duty through winemaking. It offers a variety of white, red, and roses and has two tasting rooms. The Forest Grove location is open Wednesday through Saturday, while the Gaston location is open on weekends.
Trails and wildlife viewing in Tualatin Valley
When you want to get out and enjoy the natural landscapes that produce such delicious wine, the Tualatin Valley has many wildlife refuges and parks to explore. L.L. Stub Stewart State Park has 30 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. Visitors can wander along a variety of easy to moderate trails that traverse Oregon's lush landscape of forests, canyons, and hills. If you really want a nature-filled escape, this park is also home to one of Oregon's peaceful tent-only campgrounds. For the more ambitious hikers out there, Gales Creek Trail cuts through the western portion of Tualatin Valley. This 12-mile point-to-point trail meanders through the forest alongside a babbling creek where hikers and bikers can find stunning views of the Tualatin Valley from overlooks along the trail.
This region of Oregon has several wildlife refuges, so don't forget to pack your binoculars. Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge is a standout option for wildlife viewing. The area is home to hundreds of species of birds and myriad mammals, amphibians, and reptiles, so be on the lookout for critters while walking along the trails here. Another great place to see native wildlife is the Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove, a charming city that's a short transit ride from Portland. Fernhill is one of the best places in the state for birdwatching. You can spot herons, songbirds, egrets, and bald eagles here, depending on the season. Keep your eyes peeled for other wildlife as well — river otters, beavers, turtles, newts, and many other creatures call this wetland home.