Between Portland And The Oregon Coast Is An Emerald Valley With Wineries, Wildlife, And Trails

Millions of visitors flock to Portland, Oregon each year to experience the city's bike trails, craft breweries, and foodie scene. For those who'd rather vacation at a slower pace, sip delicious wine, and explore gorgeous nature trails, Tualatin Valley is the place to be. As part of the larger Willamette Valley, a region of Oregon well known for its wineries, Tualatin Valley has tons of great options for wine tasting. With dozens of vineyards and wineries, hiking and biking trails that ramble through the green landscape, and opportunities to spot wildlife all around, this region of Oregon offers a quaint countryside escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Since Tualatin Valley is a short 15-minute drive from Portland, visiting this region couldn't be easier. Travelers can easily fly into Portland International Airport and rent a car to explore the different towns in Tualatin Valley. Portland's light rail also connects the airport with a couple of towns on the eastern edge of Tualatin Valley if you have transportation set up once you get here. As far as lodging goes, you can find pleasant hotels and charming vacation rentals in most of the towns in this valley. Once you're settled in, you'll find no shortage of ways to enjoy the valley's natural beauty, whether you're admiring the landscape while sipping wine or lacing up your hiking shoes to hit the trails.