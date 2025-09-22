The Oregon Coast's Tent-Only Campgrounds Offer Peaceful Getaways With Perks Like Showers And Fire Pits

The Oregon Coast is at the top of many nature buffs' bucket lists. Spanning 363 miles from tip to toe and stretching inland to encompass mist-cloaked forests and shimmering freshwater lakes, the Beaver State's western edge very rarely fails to stun travelers who come its way. It also happens to have pretty dang awesome camping opportunities.

State parks and private campgrounds alike pepper the whole coastline, from the California border in the south all the way to Washington in the north, where the dreamy escape of the Cape Lookout State Park awaits. Some sites are set up for hefty RVs and big groups, but others are a bit more remote, a touch quieter, and primed with tent campers in mind.

If you're the sort that likes to unzip your tent in the morning and sleep as the shadows of the pines move behind the canvas, then read on. This list pinpoints a few of the finest tent-only camping spots in Oregon, with options plonked right on the beaches, while others are tucked away in the hillside coastal forests. Happy camping!