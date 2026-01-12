One Of The Best Beaches Just Outside Barcelona Is A Picture-Perfect Gem That's Hard To Miss
Spain's pristine beaches famously beckon travelers with sparkling waters, eternal sunshine, and sangria-swilling vibes. In fact, the country boasts the largest number of beautiful Blue Flag beaches on the planet — a staggering 642. It's no wonder beachgoers visiting Spain's coastal city of Barcelona arrive with high hopes for its urban shores. And while overtourism can make enjoying this stretch of the Mediterranean challenging, just outside this modernist metropolis lies a bevy of gorgeous beaches you can reach in a cinch, like picture-perfect Garraf Beach (Platja de Garraf or Platja del Garraf in Barcelona's Catalan language). This idyllic escape, anchored by fine sand and backed by soaring mountains, is only a 30-minute train ride south of Barcelona.
Garraf Beach is ensconced between a pair of coves at the foot of El Garraf Nature Reserve in the town of Garraf, once a Mediterranean fishing village. The beach is home to a curved string of 33 green and white huts where fishermen once housed the tools of their trade. Today, these picturesque, historic structures are better known for making cameos in fashionable photo shoots. Upping the beach's cool factor is Little Beach House Barcelona, an outpost of the exclusive private club Soho House. Only members can stay overnight in the club's chic, beachside guest rooms, but all beachgoers are welcome to sip cocktails and savor eats at its beachside restaurant, La Caseta.
Garraf Beach boasts all the amenities you need for a stellar day. You can rent sun loungers and umbrellas, along with water toys like kayaks and paddleboards. You'll find lifeguards and public restrooms, as well as two beach bars for refreshments. There's also an entrance ramp to easily accommodate people with disabilities or mobility issues.
Beyond the beach: Gaudi, Mother Nature, and delicious paella
Like many an underrated Spain destination near Barcelona, the town of Garraf boasts hidden charms rarely explored by tourists. Fans of the famous Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí can avoid the crowds of Barcelona by visiting one of his lesser-known treasures, Bodegas Güell. Gaudí built this five-story, prism-shaped confection, resembling something out of a fairy tale, near the close of the 20th century. It's currently closed to the public, but you can still marvel at this Neo-Gothic gem from outside. It's only a 12-minute walk from the beach, or a two-minute drive if you're feeling lazy.
Rugged, towering landscapes and spectacular views await at El Garraf Nature Reserve. A verdant wonderland filled with caves, valleys, underground lakes, and trails that are perfect for hiking and bicycling, the park makes for a sublime time-out in Mother Nature. Writes one enthusiastic hiker on Tripadvisor: "They were beautiful hikes, offering views of the coast, the abandoned Vallcarca train station, the old factory site, and some churches (like the Church of the Trinity) and other buildings." You can download apps that detail the park's many trails on the Parcs de Catalunya website. If you're a stargazer, don't miss the Garraf Astronomical Observatory at the entrance of the reserve.
When you're feeling peckish, there's paella, wine, and dreamy waterside views to be had at La Cupula, a breezy restaurant nestled on a small cliff overlooking the sea. Discover more local flavors at Restaurant El Nautic, a sunny temple to paella perched along Garraf's pretty port. To reach Garraf from Barcelona, grab the R2S train from either the Sants or Passeig de Gracia stations straight to Garraf. Alternatively, drive a half hour down the coast by car along the C-32 highway.