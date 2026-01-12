One Of The Best Beaches Just Outside Barcelona Is A Picture-Perfect Gem That's Hard To Miss

Spain's pristine beaches famously beckon travelers with sparkling waters, eternal sunshine, and sangria-swilling vibes. In fact, the country boasts the largest number of beautiful Blue Flag beaches on the planet — a staggering 642. It's no wonder beachgoers visiting Spain's coastal city of Barcelona arrive with high hopes for its urban shores. And while overtourism can make enjoying this stretch of the Mediterranean challenging, just outside this modernist metropolis lies a bevy of gorgeous beaches you can reach in a cinch, like picture-perfect Garraf Beach (Platja de Garraf or Platja del Garraf in Barcelona's Catalan language). This idyllic escape, anchored by fine sand and backed by soaring mountains, is only a 30-minute train ride south of Barcelona.

Garraf Beach is ensconced between a pair of coves at the foot of El Garraf Nature Reserve in the town of Garraf, once a Mediterranean fishing village. The beach is home to a curved string of 33 green and white huts where fishermen once housed the tools of their trade. Today, these picturesque, historic structures are better known for making cameos in fashionable photo shoots. Upping the beach's cool factor is Little Beach House Barcelona, an outpost of the exclusive private club Soho House. Only members can stay overnight in the club's chic, beachside guest rooms, but all beachgoers are welcome to sip cocktails and savor eats at its beachside restaurant, La Caseta.

Garraf Beach boasts all the amenities you need for a stellar day. You can rent sun loungers and umbrellas, along with water toys like kayaks and paddleboards. You'll find lifeguards and public restrooms, as well as two beach bars for refreshments. There's also an entrance ramp to easily accommodate people with disabilities or mobility issues.