Wisconsin's Highly Rated Diner Is An Old-School Nostalgic Madison Spot Straight Out Of The 1950s

Madison, Wisconsin is a gem of a city, with great markets, shopping, and outdoor activities. It's also considered the happiest city in the Midwest. It's an exciting place to visit, with plenty to do, from exploring its energetic downtown area to wandering the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and enjoying the 12-acre James Madison Park. You have a lot to choose from, but when you're ready to sit down for a tasty meal, it's time to hit Wisconsin's highly-rated nostalgic gem, the Fair Oaks Diner. Located right on Fair Oaks Avenue in the Starkweather neighborhood, this dining spot with a 1950s feel has classic diner dishes like omelets, burgers, and soups, with reasonable pricing. They're not exactly mid-20th century prices, but they're great if you're on a budget. You'll also have mouthwatering specials like chorizo huevos rancheros, blueberry-lemon curd French toast, and curry chicken soup.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor called this diner her "go-to" breakfast place, and said, "Staff is friendly and attentive. Went for breakfast twice and had the "Spicy Skillet" ... Another customer ordered pancakes. They were so big that they hung over the side of the plate." Another reviewer said, "Not sure if they are a primary component of the solution to World Peace, but they're solving local hunger well." We selected the Fair Oaks Diner as the focus of this article after browsing diner reviews on Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google, and several posts on Reddit's r/madisonwi. We also considered the restaurant's low pricing and unique vintage vibes.

The interior gives 1950s nostalgia, with a black and white square floor (a pattern echoed on their menus), a neon "Eat" sign, and stools to sit on at the counter. The outside continues the theme, with a red and white-striped awning, and a "Pepsi" sign over the door. Reviewers on Yelp mention the old-style coffee mugs, simple menu, and classic diner decor.