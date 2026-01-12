Indianapolis' Magnificent Rail Trail Lets You Bike To The Countryside Right From Downtown
There are so many ways you can explore a new destination, whether it's going on a foodie trip, doing a deep art dive, or spending time out in nature. But why not try something a bit more unique by journeying through a rail trail for your next getaway? Rail trails get their name from their history as former train routes, which were then converted into multi-use paths for locals and visitors. Because they were once train routes, rail trails often span multiple cities, making them a fun way to see many destinations in a single go. And nestled in the heart of Indianapolis, you'll find one of the Rails to Trails Conservancy's Hall of Fame trails — the Monon Trail. It started its life as a railroad route by the Chicago, Indianapolis & Louisville Railway, and was transformed into a greenway in 1996 after the route was no longer in use.
The Monon Trail, also known as the Monon Greenway in Carmel, is a rail trail that spans over 28 miles and passes through Marion and Hamilton Counties in Indiana. It connects from Massachusetts Avenue at the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, then goes north to Broad Ripple Village, Carmel, Westfield, and ends in the small town of Sheridan. The route is paved and used for biking, walking, and running by many. You can start at either end of the trail, but if you're coming from farther away, it's more convenient to start from Indianapolis, as you can easily arrive at Indianapolis International Airport, one of the cleanest airports in America in 2025.
Explore Indianapolis and Carmel along the Monon Trail
If you're starting from Indianapolis, you can spend some time exploring two areas of the city through the trail. Downtown, you won't run out of things to do. The Monon Trail connects to the Indy Cultural Trail, which features art, gardens, and public spaces in the area. You'll also find yourself in Broad Ripple, where you can access the Central Canal Towpath if you have time for the side trip. The neighborhood is also Indianapolis' artsy, walkable neighborhood, home to sights like the Indianapolis Art Center's ARTSPARK.
From the bustling urban ambiance of Indianapolis' Broad Ripple, the sights will transition to more greenery as you wind your way alongside the White River. According to travel blog Coleman Concierge, the trip from Broad Ripple to the city of Carmel has the most scenic stretch on the trail. The Monon Trail is a popular go-to for locals and visitors of Carmel, so you might encounter more traffic here. Carmel is also an unexpected artsy biker's paradise, with the highlight being the Carmel Arts & Design District. The area features galleries, antique stores, and more retail shops to explore and discover.
The ride from Carmel until the end of the line at Sheridan will give you a more rural vibe, with the atmosphere shifting fully from the hustle and bustle to the small-town charm of Indiana. Greater Indy Trailways describes this section as more of open fields and bridges, where you might catch a glimpse of wildlife.
End the Monon Trail at Westfield and Sheridan
End your journey with some slow travel and explore the communities of Westfield and Sheridan. At Westfield, you can head to the city's Restaurant Row for, as the name suggests, a row of restaurants on Park Street. The city's Grand Park also hosts several sporting events all year round, as well as Westfield Rocks The 4th, the town's 4th of July celebrations. End your journey at one of the northernmost towns of Hamilton County, Sheridan. Head to Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill for apple picking at the orchard, visit the pumpkin patch, or jump on a hayride. There are also a ton of other activities that cater to all members of the family.
While the sections of Indianapolis and Carmel have a more bustling city life vibe, the northern portions of your adventure might be more reserved and quiet. You will definitely see the variety of landscapes that the area has to offer, from public art to the scenic countryside. The Monon Trail is available to use all throughout the year, with the pathways plowed during the wintertime. Visit Hamilton County recommends going on the trail from spring through fall, as the foliage is picturesque. Though if you're visiting in the summer, there are big community events you can enjoy. There's the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis and the CarmelFest Independence Day celebration in Carmel, both of which are worth checking out if you're in town.