There are so many ways you can explore a new destination, whether it's going on a foodie trip, doing a deep art dive, or spending time out in nature. But why not try something a bit more unique by journeying through a rail trail for your next getaway? Rail trails get their name from their history as former train routes, which were then converted into multi-use paths for locals and visitors. Because they were once train routes, rail trails often span multiple cities, making them a fun way to see many destinations in a single go. And nestled in the heart of Indianapolis, you'll find one of the Rails to Trails Conservancy's Hall of Fame trails — the Monon Trail. It started its life as a railroad route by the Chicago, Indianapolis & Louisville Railway, and was transformed into a greenway in 1996 after the route was no longer in use.

The Monon Trail, also known as the Monon Greenway in Carmel, is a rail trail that spans over 28 miles and passes through Marion and Hamilton Counties in Indiana. It connects from Massachusetts Avenue at the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, then goes north to Broad Ripple Village, Carmel, Westfield, and ends in the small town of Sheridan. The route is paved and used for biking, walking, and running by many. You can start at either end of the trail, but if you're coming from farther away, it's more convenient to start from Indianapolis, as you can easily arrive at Indianapolis International Airport, one of the cleanest airports in America in 2025.