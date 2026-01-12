Washington's Tiny Roadside Community Is A Rustic Gem With Ethereal Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun

There's no limit to the charm of small towns, whether it's immersing yourself in the local community, exploring what makes a town's personality shine, or discovering hidden gems along the way. Nothing beats taking a break in a smaller destination, away from the more touristy hustle and bustle of bigger cities. The Pacific Northwest boasts many small towns that blend dramatic views with laid-back charm, but in southeast Washington, there's a truly tiny community located in the Blue Mountains that offers several outdoor escapes just waiting to be discovered.

Anatone had its roots in 1878 and, as per Revisiting Washington, was said to be named after a Nez Perce Indian woman who lived in the area. A story on 98.3 The Key Radio shares that the community is so small that they do their own census, regularly updating the population count on the Anatone welcome sign. Aside from the people, the sign also includes the count for cats, dogs, and horses. A photo of the sign from 2020 shows 38 people, 20 dogs, 17 cats, and 11 horses. Make sure to stop by the cafe and restaurant, Millie's Grille, and get to know the local fare. A Google review says, "Don't let the unassuming appearance deter you from this local flavor." It's a welcoming hamlet that shines with a no-frills, rustic vibe.