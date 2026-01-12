This Charming California Mountain Town Near The Sierra Nevadas Has Friendly Vibes And Scenic Natural Beauty
Type-A travelers who want to do it all as they rush through jam-packed itineraries are hitting the brakes as the slow travel trend inspires new ways to explore the world. The idea is to stay put in one place or seek out under-the-radar destinations. For example, if you've already seen California's greatest hits like Disneyland, the San Diego Zoo, and the Hollywood sign, pivot to some of the state's quieter spots, such as Susanville. With the nearest major city being Reno, Nevada (86 miles away), Susanville is situated along the Susan River on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevadas. This is a place for enjoying fresh mountain air and striking vistas, whether you're on two feet, two wheels, or in a boat. Along the way, get to know the friendly northeastern California community with its inviting Main Street bars and restaurants.
Susanville's past and present have made it a hive of activity, as evidenced by the bullet holes left in Roop's Fort, the oldest structure in town. Built as a trading post in 1854 by Isaac Roop and popular with settlers headed west for gold, this relic was the site of a gun battle during the Sagebrush War in 1863 over a California-Nevada boundary dispute. The three-day skirmish ended, and a new land survey established Rooptown (later renamed to Susanville after Roop's daughter) as part of California, making it the seat of the new county of Lassen. Boom-and-bust cycles followed this one-time logging, farming, mining, and, more recently, prison town. According to the most recently available data, Susanville's population is around 15,000.
Susanville's outdoor adventures
With a climate geared to four seasons, from fall colors to snow-capped mountains, there's always a way to play outside in Susanville. Hikes, equestrian walks, and long bike rides never disappoint along the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, a track-to-trail project running 25 miles along the former Southern Pacific Railroad Line to Mason Station in nearby Westwood. Enjoy the majesty of the Susan River Canyon and the heady scent of pine and fir trees as you cross the river a dozen times on old railroad bridges and trestles and pass through two tunnels. Along the meandering route, you will also encounter fauna such as garter snakes, jackrabbits, and deer. In the summers, stop by the Historic Susanville Railroad Depot for more info, according to SusanvilleStuff.com.
Another local gem is Susanville Ranch Park, a 1,100-acre oasis with 75 miles of trails for year-round use, ideal for hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, with winding loops and open meadows. Get in a few switchbacks and steep inclines on the 1.4-mile Helipad Trail on the park's southern end. Or test your fitness levels running or mountain biking on the 6-mile loop of Heart Attack Hill on the northern side. For a more leisurely hike, Skyline Park's mile-long loop hits the right notes of beauty amid Ponderosa Pines and pretty views. Lovers of disc golf can test their mastery on the nearby 18-hole course at Skyline Park DGC, a welcome and unexpected activity in a smaller community.
Time your trip right, and you can experience Susanville's community events that foster engagement, including a car show, county fair, marathon, and Christmas parade. Cultural activities keep social calendars filled, as a symphony performs concerts year-round, while the county arts council organizes gallery shows and public workshops.
Stay and dine in Susanville
If someone in your cohort may yawn at the thought of listening to a concerto, Susanville has you covered with the Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel — operated by the Susanville Indian Rancheria — where adults can gamble on slot machines and table games. Spend the night at the hotel, where rates start at $143 for a deluxe room with two queen beds. Other accommodations include the Comfort Inn & Suites or the Roseberry House Bed & Breakfast for some Victorian charm and home-cooked breakfasts.
For a small town, dining options are plentiful, with restaurants serving both traditional and international fare (note that many are closed on Sundays). Classic meals of scrambled eggs, pancakes, sourdough burgers, and steaks are staples at Lumberjack's Restaurant. Customers rave about the Thai offerings at the White House, including chicken satay and pad thai. If you're craving a cold one where locals gather for the town's games, check out Lassen Ale Works Boardroom for a crisp Bizz Johnson Blonde or a refreshing Eagle Lake IPA alongside thin-crust pizzas and salads.
Susanville's proximity to natural attractions means more adventures await. Just 16 miles north at Eagle Lake is California's second-largest natural lake. Hikes with epic views of crystal-clear water and a marina with boat rentals to fish the local rainbow trout will keep you busy. More adventure awaits at Lassen Volcanic National Park, California's most underrated national park, only one hour away in Mineral. Keep in mind that several roads here close for the winter. Spectacular scenery greets you everywhere, whether you hike to Mill Creek Falls or visit Sulphur Works, the park's hydrothermal area. And, fall is a great time to venture around two hours away to the gorgeous foliage and mountain views of Plumas County.