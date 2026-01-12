This Charming California Mountain Town Near The Sierra Nevadas Has Friendly Vibes And Scenic Natural Beauty

Type-A travelers who want to do it all as they rush through jam-packed itineraries are hitting the brakes as the slow travel trend inspires new ways to explore the world. The idea is to stay put in one place or seek out under-the-radar destinations. For example, if you've already seen California's greatest hits like Disneyland, the San Diego Zoo, and the Hollywood sign, pivot to some of the state's quieter spots, such as Susanville. With the nearest major city being Reno, Nevada (86 miles away), Susanville is situated along the Susan River on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevadas. This is a place for enjoying fresh mountain air and striking vistas, whether you're on two feet, two wheels, or in a boat. Along the way, get to know the friendly northeastern California community with its inviting Main Street bars and restaurants.

Susanville's past and present have made it a hive of activity, as evidenced by the bullet holes left in Roop's Fort, the oldest structure in town. Built as a trading post in 1854 by Isaac Roop and popular with settlers headed west for gold, this relic was the site of a gun battle during the Sagebrush War in 1863 over a California-Nevada boundary dispute. The three-day skirmish ended, and a new land survey established Rooptown (later renamed to Susanville after Roop's daughter) as part of California, making it the seat of the new county of Lassen. Boom-and-bust cycles followed this one-time logging, farming, mining, and, more recently, prison town. According to the most recently available data, Susanville's population is around 15,000.