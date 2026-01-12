Northern California's Ranch Near Famous Muir Beach Has Wild Coastal Views From Rustic Campsites

In 2024, one of the largest urban parks in the world beat out the Blue Ridge Parkway to earn the top spot as America's most visited national park site. The place in question, welcoming more than 17 million annual visitors, is Northern California's Golden Gate National Recreation Area. While plenty of travelers show up to see the park's most famous attractions — like Alcatraz Island and the iconic red bridge the recreation area is named after — others gravitate to its quieter corners, like Slide Ranch, a historic nature preserve in the Marin Headlands with a gorgeous oceanfront campground.

Located on the Marin County coast, west of Mill Valley and about a mile north of the Muir Beach Overlook, the ranch was once a farm where milk and butter were made for residents of nearby San Francisco. In 1969, attorney and activist Doug Ferguson purchased the land to protect it from commercial development, and in 1970, he donated the coastal property to the Nature Conservancy. The nonprofit organization became one of the Golden Gate Recreation Area's first Park Partners. Today, Slide Ranch hosts overnight guests at its rustic campground with views of the Pacific. For day-use visitors, the ranch is open every day of the week from dawn to dusk. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated.

In addition to outdoor spaces with hiking trails, gardens, animal pastures, and picnic areas with wild coastal views, Slide Ranch offers a wide range of special events. Family Farm Days ($45 per person) feature hands-on activities like goat milking, crafting, and farm-to-table harvesting. Also available are Morning Bird Walks ($15 per person), Compost 101 workshops ($15 per person), and outdoor watercolor classes ($80 per person). Check Slide Ranch's full calendar of upcoming events for more information.