One Of Europe's Most Affordable Destinations Has A Trail Called The World's 'Most Beautiful'

The azure coast of southern Turkey and its mountainous landscapes have echoed with the whispers of ancient ghosts for many millennia. People have inhabited these lands long enough for the Egyptians to record their existence, living off the Aegean maritime trade and the thick pine forests of the Taurus Mountains surrounding them. Today, to walk the Lycian Way in the region of Anatolia is not only an affordable hiking odyssey, but a true journey through time, hiking pack in tow.

Named by the reputable Time Out magazine as the "most beautiful" hiking trail in the world, the Lycian Way has no shortage of reasons to claim the lofty title. Lovingly charted by historian and avid hiker Kate Clow, the Lycian Way was sewn together out of uncovered trade routes, ancient Roman roads, and Lycian cities, so named after the primeval culture that thrived in the region. After a decade of diligent effort, Kate and her team of fellow hiking enthusiasts and historians were able to announce the trail as officially open in 1999, making it Turkey's first long-distance footpath.

With a favorable exchange rate for the U.S. dollar to the Turkish lira, Turkey is a great European destination for travelers on a budget. Reputable hostels cost about $19 per person per night in the hub of Antalya, with equally affordable eats — prices drop more as you head inland toward the Lycian Way. With Fethiye in the west of the Anatolian peninsula as the starting point, it takes you through 335 miles of stunning nature to the outskirts of Antalya, a tourist-friendly city with sunny beaches called by the founder of modern Turkey as the "most beautiful place in the world."