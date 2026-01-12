Hidden In Banff National Park Is A Scenic Trail Featuring Frozen Waterfalls And A 'Cathedral Of Ice'
Canada is home to extraordinary landscapes, and Alberta is no exception. The majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Banff National Park draw in about 4 million visitors each year, according to the Town of Banff. Spectacular scenery — like at beautiful Moraine Lake, situated among the peaks above Banff – is a highlight of any trip there. But visit during the coldest months of the year, and there's one unique spot to put on your wintry bucket list: the Johnston Canyon Icewalk.
Johnston Canyon is located in Banff National Park off the main Trans-Canada Highway on the Bow Valley Parkway (Highway 1A). It's open year-round, but this scenic trail is particularly special in winter. "The canyon transforms into a winter wonderland, with frozen waterfalls and ice formations that create a magical atmosphere," shared Discover Banff Tours. The upper and lower falls freeze over, and snow blankets the forest around the canyon – these extraordinary views can be seen all along well-maintained trails and suspended walkways.
One of the most impressive features here is the Cathedral of Ice: the frozen 98-foot waterfall at Upper Falls with enormous icy columns. You may get lucky and see ice climbers on the walls scaling the frozen formation. This stunning sight is only visible on foot, as the canyon is tucked away from the road. If you're exploring Banff in winter, this superb hike is one you can't miss.
Planning your hike on the Johnston Canyon Icewalk
Johnston Canyon is one of Banff National Park's most popular hikes, and visiting off-season means you'll avoid the summer crowds – the falls are likely to stay frozen from November until May. The trail to reach Lower Falls is about 0.75 miles, and the trail to Upper Falls is just over 1.5 miles. All in all, expect the round-trip hike to take between one and three hours, depending on the terrain and how much time you spend admiring the scenery on the way. As there is only about 656 feet of elevation gain on the trail, Discover Banff Tours recommends this hike as a solid choice for beginner hikers.
There are a number of companies that provide guided tours of Johnston Canyon Icewalk in winter, but you can also do this hike independently. Banff and Lake Louise Tourism recommend traction devices for your shoes, as the trails can be slippery — this is echoed by Reddit and Tripadvisor comments. The Banff Blog advises that the trail is icy from November to April, so be sure to pack the necessary footwear equipment during these months. If you go with a guide, they'll likely provide gear like ice cleats and hiking poles.
Limited parking for Johnston Canyon is available at a dedicated parking lot; it's about a 30-minute drive from Banff. Guided tours typically include transport, and many offer a pick-up service from hotels in Banff. The Roam Route 9 bus runs between Banff and Johnston Canyon, but the service is only available on weekends from October to April. Calgary International Airport is the closest major airport to Banff National Park, about a 1.5-hour drive away.