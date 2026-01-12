Hidden In Banff National Park Is A Scenic Trail Featuring Frozen Waterfalls And A 'Cathedral Of Ice'

Canada is home to extraordinary landscapes, and Alberta is no exception. The majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Banff National Park draw in about 4 million visitors each year, according to the Town of Banff. Spectacular scenery — like at beautiful Moraine Lake, situated among the peaks above Banff – is a highlight of any trip there. But visit during the coldest months of the year, and there's one unique spot to put on your wintry bucket list: the Johnston Canyon Icewalk.

Johnston Canyon is located in Banff National Park off the main Trans-Canada Highway on the Bow Valley Parkway (Highway 1A). It's open year-round, but this scenic trail is particularly special in winter. "The canyon transforms into a winter wonderland, with frozen waterfalls and ice formations that create a magical atmosphere," shared Discover Banff Tours. The upper and lower falls freeze over, and snow blankets the forest around the canyon – these extraordinary views can be seen all along well-maintained trails and suspended walkways.

One of the most impressive features here is the Cathedral of Ice: the frozen 98-foot waterfall at Upper Falls with enormous icy columns. You may get lucky and see ice climbers on the walls scaling the frozen formation. This stunning sight is only visible on foot, as the canyon is tucked away from the road. If you're exploring Banff in winter, this superb hike is one you can't miss.