Don't Be Surprised If Your Dinner Bill In Europe Has This Sneaky Extra Charge

The recent influx of international visitors in Europe, while generally seen as positive for local economies and the travel and tourism sectors, has led to some disruptions. Overtourism is causing a big problem in popular European destinations, pushing tourism associations, transportation agencies, and local businesses to look into incorporating or expanding tourist-only taxes to get the additional funds needed to cover infrastructure and maintenance costs that such crowds require.

Restaurants have caught on to this — and travelers visiting Europe in the near future shouldn't be surprised to find cover charges listed at the bottom of their restaurant bills, especially in touristy cities and neighborhoods. In Italy, for example, this secret fee you should look out for has long been known as a "coperto."

A cover charge is generally defined as a fee for entering a sit-down or casual restaurant or establishment, but restaurant staff may justify or explain this charge in different ways depending on the city or country that you're in. Some may say that it's a fee covering table service, while others will say that it is the price to pay for what was presented, like free bread or water. In some cases, a cover charge may even include all of these things.