Nestled Between Madison And Des Moines Is Iowa's Peaceful River City With Antique Shopping And Outdoor Fun
While the name Monticello will most likely conjure up the stately façade of Thomas Jefferson's mansion in Charlottesville, a Virginia college town with a vibrant wine scene, there is actually another Monticello few have heard of. Tucked along the Maquoketa River in the rolling hills of Iowa is Monticello, a sleepy waterfront hamlet. With a cozy downtown on the doorstep of outdoor adventures, Monticello offers excitement for all types of travelers. Locals in Des Moines can drive to Monticello in under three hours, while road-trippers from Madison, Wisconsin, are only a little over two hours away, making it a great riverfront escape for peace and quiet away from the city.
The best part about any vacation is shopping for travel keepsakes. The nostalgic, red-brick architecture lining Monticello's quaint Main Street invites tourists to browse the consignment stores and boutiques tucked within its walls, while local eateries offer fuel to keep you going. Whether it's new clothes or quirky antiques, you will no doubt find a rare collectible to bring home. More adventurous travelers can head to the banks of the Maquoketa River to soak up the countryside atmosphere. The water awaits splashing and paddling, while the forested woodlands hide trails to explore. Golfers looking to get in a couple of swings can head to the Monticello Golf Club.
Though Monticello feels like a quiet hamlet, lively community events keep locals entertained. The Great Jones County Fair draws crowds every summer, where the twangs of music fill the air and beer flows freely. Stilt-walkers hand out balloons, fortune-tellers peer into the future, and carnival rides keep the merriment going. Meanwhile, visit during the Monti-Days event to see downtown bustling with markets, dancing, and live music. For a peaceful retreat with a side of small-town charm, add Monticello to your itinerary.
Explore the shops and attractions in Monticello, Iowa
Head straight to Monticello's downtown district for a little shopping spree. Some of the brick buildings in the area were built more than a century ago, adding a touch of historic charm to your wanderings. Thrifters will enjoy sifting through the racks at The Closet Swap or the Gingham Dog, while Nicole's Novel Goods stocks vintage treasures you won't find anywhere else. From silver centennial spoons and painted decorative plates to collectible race car toys, Nicole's is an antique hunter's paradise. Pick up more relics at Whiffle Tree Mercantile, where you'll find everything from memorabilia to sweet treats.
Antique fiends should also consider planning a visit in the spring to browse the stalls at the Eastern Iowa Flea Market & Antique Show, held at the Jones County Fairgrounds just north of town. A staple event within the county for 40 years, antique collectors will surely find something worthwhile across more than 100 different stalls, while food trucks parked at the venue offer refreshments in between the bargain hunting.
Don't blow through your budget just yet. Families with children should stop by the Creative Adventure Lab, which offers hands-on activities for kids, along with pottery and painting workshops, and even rock climbing classes for adults. A previous visitor called it a "wonderful experience for creative play" in a Google review. Meanwhile, pop into the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center for a taste of local history. Rotating exhibits are displayed within what was once St. Luke's Methodist Church, a Gothic Revival edifice listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Don't forget to snap photos at the Monticello Mural before you leave town. For more historic sightseeing, make your way to the Amana Colonies to experience authentic German culture.
Head into the outdoors, then find a place to eat in Monticello
Coursing through the scenic countryside is the Maquoketa River, where splashy excitement awaits. Bring your fishing rods to Monticello Dam, northeast of town, to cast a line and hope a few bass or catfish take the bait as you enjoy the river landscape. Just make sure to watch out for snakes nearby. Rent kayaks or canoes from Monticello River Rentals to head out on a paddling excursion. If you'd rather sit back and relax, grab an inner tube instead to float with the river current through the idyllic woodlands.
Following the course of the river eastward will bring you to Pictured Rocks County Park, just a short drive away from town. Locals retreat to this patch of woodlands for picnics, while rock climbers and cave spelunkers are drawn to the dramatic limestone outcrops rising between the trees. Wild trails weaving through the woodlands offer exhilarating treks, while anglers can fish along a portion of the Maquoketa River. For more countryside exploration, drive just over two hours up to Charles City, an underrated escape with kayaking and scenic trails.
Spending the day amidst Iowa's outdoors will leave you hungry, so head back to Monticello to refuel. Good vibes and good food await at the Blind Pig, a stylish bar where the pork tenderloins keep locals coming back for more. You'll find mouthwatering prime rib at The Market at the Tap, a Prohibition-era joint tucked within a charming red-brick façade, while La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant offers authentic cuisine with a side of tasty margaritas. No matter what you're in the mood for, Monticello can satisfy any craving. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, less than an hour away from Monticello.