Nestled Between Madison And Des Moines Is Iowa's Peaceful River City With Antique Shopping And Outdoor Fun

While the name Monticello will most likely conjure up the stately façade of Thomas Jefferson's mansion in Charlottesville, a Virginia college town with a vibrant wine scene, there is actually another Monticello few have heard of. Tucked along the Maquoketa River in the rolling hills of Iowa is Monticello, a sleepy waterfront hamlet. With a cozy downtown on the doorstep of outdoor adventures, Monticello offers excitement for all types of travelers. Locals in Des Moines can drive to Monticello in under three hours, while road-trippers from Madison, Wisconsin, are only a little over two hours away, making it a great riverfront escape for peace and quiet away from the city.

The best part about any vacation is shopping for travel keepsakes. The nostalgic, red-brick architecture lining Monticello's quaint Main Street invites tourists to browse the consignment stores and boutiques tucked within its walls, while local eateries offer fuel to keep you going. Whether it's new clothes or quirky antiques, you will no doubt find a rare collectible to bring home. More adventurous travelers can head to the banks of the Maquoketa River to soak up the countryside atmosphere. The water awaits splashing and paddling, while the forested woodlands hide trails to explore. Golfers looking to get in a couple of swings can head to the Monticello Golf Club.

Though Monticello feels like a quiet hamlet, lively community events keep locals entertained. The Great Jones County Fair draws crowds every summer, where the twangs of music fill the air and beer flows freely. Stilt-walkers hand out balloons, fortune-tellers peer into the future, and carnival rides keep the merriment going. Meanwhile, visit during the Monti-Days event to see downtown bustling with markets, dancing, and live music. For a peaceful retreat with a side of small-town charm, add Monticello to your itinerary.