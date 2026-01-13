Georgia's Coastal City Just Outside Jacksonville Has Southern Charm, Ferries To Cumberland Island, And Beaches
Less than 40 minutes north of Jacksonville, Florida's giant coastal resort city, lies one of Georgia's gems. St. Marys is best known as the spot to catch the ferry to get to Cumberland Island, Georgia's remote getaway with unique wildlife and untouched scenery. But this quaint town is so much more than just a quick stopover, with its historic and riverfront beauty, southern hospitality, and access to nature.
St. Marys is also brimming with history, starting from when it was the site of a Timucuan Indian village. Following the arrival of European settlers, the land fell into the hands of the royal governor of Georgia's two brothers, but after the Revolutionary War, the brothers were exiled. The land's new owner, Jacob Weed, and 19 other men who purchased segments of the property, built up the town together in the late 1780s. Today, you'll see the 20 founders memorialized as the street names within the historic district.
Over the years, the town's legacy included becoming the home to French-speaking Acadian refugees from Canada and being burned by the Union Army during the Civil War. After the war, numerous industries — ranging from lumber, canning, and shipbuilding — brought growth to the town. By the 1970s, tourists began to get wind of this riverfront town, and today, it's one of Georgia's coziest hidden gems, tucked along its coastline. For a history-rich stay, The Riverview Hotel was built in 1916 and has a 4.6-star rating on Google. From Jacksonville International Airport, it's a 35-minute drive into town.
Southern charm in St. Marys
Whether you're looking for homey local shops, southern comfort food, or just some historic charm, St. Marys has it all. For a souvenir (or just a sweet treat), the family-owned old-fashioned general store, Market on the Square, has been around for more than two decades, and offers an array of sweets like pecan praline and homemade fudge, plus plenty of Georgia souvenirs like peach butter. Cottle and Gunn is another charming local business, with an array of vintage finds, art goods, and even a cafe, not to mention events like high tea and dinner theater.
Captain Seagle's Restaurant, located within the historic Riverview Hotel, claims to be the town's longest-running restaurant and bar, and offers riverfront dining along with lots of seafood like fried oysters and crab-stuffed shrimp, plus burgers and sandwiches. For Southern fare, the Lunchbox is also a local favorite, with a 4.5-star rating on Google. The eatery serves a family-style buffet — menus change by the day, but you can usually expect classic dishes like fried chicken, sweet potato soufflé, and pork chops.
If you'd like to explore some of the town's storied past and historic architecture, go on a self-guided history walk — start off at the St. Marys Welcome Center to grab a printed guide. Depending on when you visit, you may even catch fun local events like the St. Marys Seafood Festival, which brings local restaurants, food trucks, concerts, arts, and more to the city's historic waterfront every October.
St. Marys coastal adventures
If you're planning a visit to Cumberland Island, Georgia's barrier island with wild horses and beach campgrounds, St. Marys is the gateway. The ferry runs year-round out of downtown St. Marys — the journey is just a few miles, and takes around 45 minutes. At the time of writing, the ticket costs $44 for travelers aged 16 to 61, with discounts for seniors and youths. Schedules vary slightly throughout the year: They depart from St. Marys twice daily, seven days a week from March to November, and then five days per week December through February (no service on Tuesdays and Wednesdays). The National Park Service recommends that you book your ferry tickets (and any camping) in advance. While there's plenty to do on Cumberland Island, its beaches are a highlight — don't miss some time at Stafford Beach, a secluded, white sand beach on the island's southeastern border.
You also don't need to travel to Cumberland Island for access to the water. At Crooked River State Park, a few minutes north of St. Marys, you'll find opportunities for kayaking, boating, and fishing, along with 4 miles of hiking trails along the protected, winding river that runs north of town. A daily park pass is $5. For beaches, quirky shops, and great food, also take a day trip to Fernandina Beach, just a 40-minute drive away from St. Marys.