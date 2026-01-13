Georgia's Coastal City Just Outside Jacksonville Has Southern Charm, Ferries To Cumberland Island, And Beaches

Less than 40 minutes north of Jacksonville, Florida's giant coastal resort city, lies one of Georgia's gems. St. Marys is best known as the spot to catch the ferry to get to Cumberland Island, Georgia's remote getaway with unique wildlife and untouched scenery. But this quaint town is so much more than just a quick stopover, with its historic and riverfront beauty, southern hospitality, and access to nature.

St. Marys is also brimming with history, starting from when it was the site of a Timucuan Indian village. Following the arrival of European settlers, the land fell into the hands of the royal governor of Georgia's two brothers, but after the Revolutionary War, the brothers were exiled. The land's new owner, Jacob Weed, and 19 other men who purchased segments of the property, built up the town together in the late 1780s. Today, you'll see the 20 founders memorialized as the street names within the historic district.

Over the years, the town's legacy included becoming the home to French-speaking Acadian refugees from Canada and being burned by the Union Army during the Civil War. After the war, numerous industries — ranging from lumber, canning, and shipbuilding — brought growth to the town. By the 1970s, tourists began to get wind of this riverfront town, and today, it's one of Georgia's coziest hidden gems, tucked along its coastline. For a history-rich stay, The Riverview Hotel was built in 1916 and has a 4.6-star rating on Google. From Jacksonville International Airport, it's a 35-minute drive into town.