5 Affordable BJ's Wholesale Club Finds That Make Travel Easier
With its great deals for members, BJ's Wholesale Club is the place to go when you are looking to save. And while many of us associate the club with bulk groceries, BJ's offers a wide variety of products at a fair price point, including items that are quite useful for travel. Whether you are taking a scenic road trip to multiple national parks or jumping on a plane to explore Europe, there are some travel essentials that are simple must-haves.
We searched the BJ's Wholesale website to investigate what type of affordable items the member's club might offer for travelers, and we weren't disappointed. We rounded up a list of our five favorites to help make travel easier, ensuring each is backed by positive customer reviews. These include items that help you keep your tech tidy and charged up on the road, as well as products that help you stay well rested no matter where you may be. And the best part? Nothing on the list is over $30, proving that the bargains at BJ's aren't just limited to buying in bulk.
Wireless sleep mask headphones
If you are a light sleeper who relies on sleep masks when traveling, you'll love our first affordable travel find. The iLive Lights Out Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones currently retail for just $19.99, making them a small investment for a big travel upgrade. This sleep mask has two integrated speakers and connects to Bluetooth, allowing you to listen to your own music or even a podcast while drifting off to sleep. If music isn't your thing, it also offers 10 prerecorded nature sounds that can be selected without the use of Bluetooth.
Anyone who is a frequent traveler knows that wearing an eye mask is one of the great airplane sleep hacks, which makes this techy blackout sleeping accessory a great purchase if you are looking to arrive at your destination well rested and ready to go. The sleep mask headphones received a 4.6-star overall rating based on 126 reviews (as of this writing) by those who appreciated its comfort and ability to fit snuggly to all head sizes, thanks to its adjustable velcro strap.
"I don't know how I ever survived flights without this eye mask!" writes one happy traveler. "Not only does it fully block out all light, but it doesn't slip down my face when sleeping. I didn't expect it to have pre-set nature sounds, too! They were all so soothing and helped me fall asleep quickly. I loved not having to take my phone out and still enjoy my tunes using the Bluetooth feature."
A 3-in-1 wireless charging mat
Keeping your devices charged is always a concern while traveling, which is why a compact charging mat can be a valuable item to have on your packing list. BJ's Wholesale has a number of options, but we love the Tzumi Pocket Juice 3-in-1 Mag Wireless Foldable Mat both for its price (as of this writing, it retails for under $15) and compact size, since it folds up and can easily slip into your carry-on.
The charger features one magnetic pad that is perfect for a phone and is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. The remaining pads are perfect for earbuds and a watch, making it easy to charge everything at once without bringing a bunch of cables on vacation. We all know that space is valuable when traveling, so this is an added plus to using the charging pad. While some reviews did remark that the pad caused their devices to warm substantially, the overall feedback was positive, with an average rating of 4.3 stars across 57 reviews to date. And at such a low price point, it's easy to invest in this foldable mat or even buy multiples for the whole family, particularly if you have tech-happy teens who will want to stay fully plugged in on a trip.
A laptop case and tech pouch
There's nothing worse than being away from home and not being able to find important items in your bag, which is why staying organized while traveling is so important — especially if you need to work on the go. The U Brands Tech Pouch Value Pack is the perfect travel accessory because it ensures that you'll never find yourself rummaging around for your cables and chargers. For under $25, you get a 16-inch laptop case and a roomy canvas pouch to store your tech.
The laptop case has an elegant appearance thanks to its quilting and navy blue color, and features an interior lining made to prevent scratches. The tech pouch features nine compartments for you to safely tuck away cables, earbuds, and anything else you need to keep your tech running smoothly. With a large mesh pouch for larger items, four elastics to secure small gadgets, and two internal mesh pockets, the stylish bag has room for a surprising number of electronics and accessories. While the set has only one review as of this writing, it earned a solid five stars, and we are confident it has more than earned its place on the list for its functionality and affordability.
A travel-ready first-aid kit
While no one wants to think about getting hurt while on vacation, it's only common sense that accidents may occur. From small scrapes to a sprained ankle, injuries can happen whether you're on an outdoor adventure or traipsing through a foreign city. That's why it's always good to have emergency supplies handy. BJ's Wholesale carries a 225-piece first-aid kit by First Aid Only that is the perfect solution for travelers.
Currently priced at just $14.99, it comes with several varieties of bandages and gauze to treat most wounds, as well as burn cream, antibiotic ointment, and a cold pack. Everything comes neatly packed in a plastic case with a clear lid, making it easy to quickly see the supplies inside. And because the entire kit weighs just a little over 1 pound, it won't weigh you down whether you want to bring it on a hike or place it in a checked bag. A first-aid kit is one of those things that you may not think to bring until it's too late, which is why thinking ahead and purchasing one that has everything needed for your vacation plans, according to the Red Cross, is a good idea.
The MagicBag Combo Pack
Packing is all about maximizing space, especially if you want to travel light with just one carry-on or weekender tote. Packing cubes are often recommended to keep things compact and in order, but BJ's offers something that, in our opinion, might work even better: MagicBags. These bags do an incredible job at compressing clothing and have a one-way valve to let out air. The MagicBag Instant Space Combo Pack includes 10 bags of varying dimensions for all of your packing needs.
There is one drawback: Eight of the bags have a vacuum valve for sucking out the air, and while this may be fine during departure, when you are packing up to come back home, it may present a problem unless you are somewhere with a readily available vacuum. However, there are also two travel bags in the set, which is currently on sale for $14.98. The travel bags do not require a vacuum and can simply be rolled to let out the air, leaving you with a perfectly compressed bag. This makes them the ideal travel companion for when you are on the road and need to save space.
The majority of customers loved their MagicBags, rating the set an average of 4.2 stars across more than 100 reviews, noting how easy they were to use and how much space they saved in their suitcases. So, if you want to cut down on the number of bags you're traveling with or simply leave more room for souvenirs, pick up this combo pack at BJ's.
Methodology
To come up with our list, the writer drew on extensive personal travel experience, visiting more than 20 countries, to identify products that elevate the travel experience. We also looked for travel accessories that would be helpful in a variety of environments, whether that be outdoors or on an airplane. We then scoured the BJ's Wholesale Club website looking for items that met this criteria, focusing on travel accessories with publicly listed pricing to ensure an affordable price point. Only products with a retail price under $30 were included.
We then dug through reviews to ensure overall positive customer feedback and that our recommendations will meet expectations.