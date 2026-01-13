5 Affordable BJ's Wholesale Club Finds That Make Travel Easier

If you are a light sleeper who relies on sleep masks when traveling, you'll love our first affordable travel find. The iLive Lights Out Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones currently retail for just $19.99, making them a small investment for a big travel upgrade. This sleep mask has two integrated speakers and connects to Bluetooth, allowing you to listen to your own music or even a podcast while drifting off to sleep. If music isn't your thing, it also offers 10 prerecorded nature sounds that can be selected without the use of Bluetooth.

Anyone who is a frequent traveler knows that wearing an eye mask is one of the great airplane sleep hacks, which makes this techy blackout sleeping accessory a great purchase if you are looking to arrive at your destination well rested and ready to go. The sleep mask headphones received a 4.6-star overall rating based on 126 reviews (as of this writing) by those who appreciated its comfort and ability to fit snuggly to all head sizes, thanks to its adjustable velcro strap.

"I don't know how I ever survived flights without this eye mask!" writes one happy traveler. "Not only does it fully block out all light, but it doesn't slip down my face when sleeping. I didn't expect it to have pre-set nature sounds, too! They were all so soothing and helped me fall asleep quickly. I loved not having to take my phone out and still enjoy my tunes using the Bluetooth feature."