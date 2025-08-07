What Needs To Be In Your First Aid Travel Kit Based On Your Vacation Plans, According To The Red Cross

It's hard enough considering what clothes to pack for a trip, but one an way to choose what to squirrel away in your first aid kit is to think about where you're going. If you're a wilderness lover who loves camping, Red Cross first-aid camping kits are a must-have. Some key things on their checklist are topical corticosteroids for bites, stings, and other skin irritants (think poison ivy), tweezers (for removing ticks, per CDC recommendation), splints, and an emergency blanket. If you are in a remote location far from medical facilities, consider bringing items like quick clot gauze and SOF tactical tourniquets, both available on Amazon.

While the Red Cross includes insect repellent as a good way of keeping away pesky bugs while camping, you'll especially want to pack it if you're traveling abroad — especially since mosquito-related illnesses like malaria and dengue remain serious threats worldwide. Food poisoning is also a big issue while vacationing overseas, with 50,000 cases reported annually. With that in mind, it makes sense that anti-diarrhea and antacid medications are also on the Red Cross' list of travel essentials.

Pre-existing conditions are one of the surprising things travel insurance probably doesn't cover and, depending on how remote your destination is, or which country you're going to, access to medications varies. That said, if you have a chronic condition, it's best to bring those medications with you — especially if they're lifesaving implements such as inhalers, EpiPens, or oral glucose tablets. The Red Cross also recommends checking off a list of general medications you may need, such as antihistamines, eye drops, pain relievers, and sunburn treatments.