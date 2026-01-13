This Unexpected Electronic Device Frequently Used In Nature Is Banned In US National Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many who have taken up the niche hobby of metal detecting are aware that they likely won't strike it rich, even amateurs have discovered surprising finds, including Tudor gold and Viking treasures in the U.K. But beyond providing practitioners with the rare opportunity to uncover buried gems, other benefits include socializing with others (if you go with a group), exploring new areas, and staying physically active. And it's an inexpensive hobby, with beginner kits for adults available for under $100. However, if you're planning to take a detector on your next visit to a U.S. national park, think again. Bringing in this equipment isn't just frowned upon — it's banned and is actually considered a felony offense.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, you are not allowed to "Use your metal detector in national parks, or even bring one with you in the car. Metal detecting and possession of a metal detector are illegal in national parks." This is based on the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 36, Chapter 1, Part 2.1, Preservation of natural, cultural, and archeological resources, which affirms that "Possessing or using a mineral or metal detector" is prohibited.

While every state has different rules and regulations on where and how you can use metal detectors, this doesn't apply to national parks because they are federal land. So, regardless of specific state codes, every national park in America has the same ban on this equipment. You may have a strong opinion on whether it should or should not be illegal, but either way, don't try to sneak in a detector — there will be hefty penalties if you're caught. Possible punitive actions can include up to two years in prison, the seizure of your gear (and potentially your vehicle), and a fine of up to $250,000 (via National Park Service).