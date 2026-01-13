This Unexpected Electronic Device Frequently Used In Nature Is Banned In US National Parks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While many who have taken up the niche hobby of metal detecting are aware that they likely won't strike it rich, even amateurs have discovered surprising finds, including Tudor gold and Viking treasures in the U.K. But beyond providing practitioners with the rare opportunity to uncover buried gems, other benefits include socializing with others (if you go with a group), exploring new areas, and staying physically active. And it's an inexpensive hobby, with beginner kits for adults available for under $100. However, if you're planning to take a detector on your next visit to a U.S. national park, think again. Bringing in this equipment isn't just frowned upon — it's banned and is actually considered a felony offense.
According to the U.S. National Park Service, you are not allowed to "Use your metal detector in national parks, or even bring one with you in the car. Metal detecting and possession of a metal detector are illegal in national parks." This is based on the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 36, Chapter 1, Part 2.1, Preservation of natural, cultural, and archeological resources, which affirms that "Possessing or using a mineral or metal detector" is prohibited.
While every state has different rules and regulations on where and how you can use metal detectors, this doesn't apply to national parks because they are federal land. So, regardless of specific state codes, every national park in America has the same ban on this equipment. You may have a strong opinion on whether it should or should not be illegal, but either way, don't try to sneak in a detector — there will be hefty penalties if you're caught. Possible punitive actions can include up to two years in prison, the seizure of your gear (and potentially your vehicle), and a fine of up to $250,000 (via National Park Service).
Why metal detectors are prohibited on public land
This ban on metal detectors dates back to the Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA) of 1979. Almost every national park contains some form of archaeological site, including ancient dwellings, works of art, and ceremonial and burial sites, which are protected under this law. And amateur detectorists, many of whom might be well-intentioned, are not trained in proper excavation techniques. They can cause serious damage to an area when digging, destroying priceless artifacts, or the site itself. The only people allowed to conduct archaeological investigations here are professional archaeologists, and they are required to submit a detailed application and obtain an ARPA permit in advance.
Additionally, keeping property that is discovered in these parks is considered theft, as the sites are public land. Removing relics from national parks could violate not only ARPA but also other statutes, including the National Historic Preservation Act, the code on Embezzlement and Theft from Indian Tribal Organizations, and the code on the Destruction of Government Property, among others.
If you plan to visit any U.S. national park in the future, remember that it's a collective responsibility to help preserve the history and cultural resources of these places for future generations. Beyond not bringing in prohibited equipment or engaging in harmful practices yourself, you should also be aware of what others are doing. The National Park Service requests that you "Tell a ranger if you see someone doing something that may harm an archeological site." So, whether you're heading to Glacier National Park, known as the "Crown of the Continent," or Great Smoky Mountains National Park, full of postcard-perfect mountains, you should simply enjoy the surrounding natural beauty and hunt for hidden treasures elsewhere.