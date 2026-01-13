5 Underrated Destinations In South America To Escape The Winter Weather

Winter in North America can be rough. This is especially true in the northern regions, where snow, ice, sleet, and dark, gloomy weather are a given for several months of the year. While many flee to warmer climes within the U.S., such as these affordable destinations on the West Coast, others set their sights outside of the country.

According to Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index (via Newsweek), Mexico is the most popular international winter destination for American travelers, but our neighbor to the south isn't the only game in town. South America is also full of appealing, warm-weather spots that are perfect refuges from the frigid north. This is true nearly anywhere you go on the continent from December through March, as many of these places are located near the equator or are experiencing summer in the southern hemisphere.

Home to 12 independent countries (plus three overseas territories), South America is an immense continent with a seemingly infinite number of options when it comes to travel. And while many may head straight to marquee destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Machu Picchu, or the Galápagos Islands, South America is also home to plenty of under-the-radar spots, where you'll find plenty of warm weather, intriguing culture, and great food. Here are five to consider.